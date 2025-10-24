Submit Release
UN Day: Advancing policy and transformative action through UN research and training

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, the world faces widening inequalities, persistent conflicts and a rise in overall violence, and human rights violations. Yet, it is also a time of rapid and transformative change, and unprecedented opportunity. Advances in artificial intelligence and global connectivity, renewable energy, food systems, and health are reshaping economies and societies and their governance.

Knowledge, however, does not automatically turn into action. Effective  learning and skills renewal and enhancement, at both individual and organisational levels, are essential for growth, sustainable development and a peaceful future.  This is supported by a vibrant, cohesive UN research and learning ecosystem.

The UN research and training entities together produce credible, impartial, interdisciplinary knowledge to inform global and national decision-making and supports learning by UN and partners alike to build the skills, mindsets, and adaptive capacities and foresight needed to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape and turn evidence and data into action for lasting change. Open access to such impartial and credible knowledge also strengthens public trust.

