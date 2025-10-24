OSCE Mission and Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency support the Armed Forces of Montenegro in conducting training courses on firefighting and first aid

Two parallel training courses on firefighting and first aid were organized for members of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, focusing on fire suppression techniques, the use of specialized vehicles and modern equipment, and the provision of first aid. The courses were supported by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB).

From 13 to 24 October, instructors from the Armed Forces of Montenegro, previously trained and certified by MSB experts, conducted an in-house firefighting training course for 12 members of the Armed Forces, at the “Knjaz Danilo” military airport firefighting training area. Ahead of the training course, the Mission and MSB provided the Armed Forces with firefighting equipment in order to enhance the capacities in firefighting and fire prevention.

In parallel, from 20 to 24 October, a first aid training course was organized for 26 participants, conducted by the Armed Forces instructors who had been trained and certified by MSB earlier this year.

This comprehensive training programme represents an important step towards strengthening the preparedness of the Armed Forces in responding to emergency situations, as well as increasing the safety and protection of all citizens. The importance of such training is underscored by the severe wildfires experienced during the summer and the growing risk of similar incidents in the years ahead.

These activities were part of the Mission’s extra budgetary project “Mitigation of Safety and Security Risks related to SALW/SCA in Montenegro”, funded by Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland with substantial in-kind support from Sweden.

MSB strengthens Sweden’s preparedness for major accidents, crises, and war-related emergencies, while also supporting international partners such as the OSCE through co-operation and civil protection and peace-support efforts.