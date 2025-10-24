OSCE trains Turkmenistan’s IT students in responsible use of Artificial Intelligence

Some sixty IT students and faculty members learnt about potential challenges of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) during an OSCE-organized lecture session that took place on 23 October 2025 at the Turkmen Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics.

Otabek Rashidov, Programme Officer from the Action against Terrorism Unit of the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department, delivered the lecture to enhance the understanding of young IT professionals of potential risks and opportunities of new technologies and their benefits for academic studies.

“The topic of this session is the responsible use of AI, a subject that lies at the intersection of technological progress and ethical foresight,” said William Leaf, Head of Centre, OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“While AI has an incredible potential to innovate, create and find new technological solutions, it also brings significant responsibilities,” stressed Leaf.

“I am confident, this learning opportunity will become an important platform for sharing knowledge, challenging assumptions, and building the ethical frameworks that will guide AI development and its responsible use by young generation.”

During his presentation, Otabek Rashidov elaborated on the history of AI and ethical aspects of its use, sharing practical examples and stimulating lively discussions. Discussions emphasized the importance of the responsible use of AI for professional and personal development, protection of core human rights and dignity, and creation of safe digital environment.

The presentation is part of continued co-operation with the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence of the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan established in 2022 with the support of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.