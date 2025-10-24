Following Attorney General Paxton suing Dr. May Lau for giving harmful, irreversible “gender transition” drugs to Texas kids, Lau has now surrendered her Texas medical license.

As part of his case against Lau, Attorney General Paxton previously entered into a Rule 11 agreement with Lau, which ensured that she stopped practicing medicine on patients entirely as this case continued. The surrendering of her medical license permanently bars Lau from experimenting on children in Texas in the future. The case against her for violating state law by giving illegal cross-sex hormones to kids to “transition” them remains ongoing.

“Doctors who permanently hurt kids by giving them experimental drugs are nothing more than disturbed left-wing activists who have no business being in the medical field,” said Attorney General Paxton. “May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state. My case against her for breaking the law will continue, and we will not relent in holding anyone who tries to ‘transition’ kids accountable.”