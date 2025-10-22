Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Investigative Division has detained and turned over for deportation 35 illegal aliens through its Section 287(g) agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”).

“Through our partnership with the Trump Administration, Texas is a safer place. Every illegal must be found, detained, and deported,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The invasion of illegal aliens encouraged by the Biden Administration represented one of the greatest threats to national sovereignty in our history. We will defend the American homeland by deporting the illegal aliens threatening to alter the fabric of our country.”

Recently, the Criminal Investigative Division encountered and detained 35 illegal aliens across the state in multiple metropolitan areas. These foreign nationals were then processed for removal by ICE in accordance with federal immigration law.

Immediately after President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term, he issued an executive order to defend the American people against the illegal aliens invading from across the world. Section 11 of that order called for the Secretary of Homeland Security to authorize state and local law enforcement entities to perform the functions of immigration officers as authorized under section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In February, Attorney General Paxton became the first law enforcement official in Texas to enter into a new 287(g) agreement during President Trump’s second term. This agreement enables trained members of the Office of the Attorney General to perform immigration law enforcement functions.