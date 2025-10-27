Oliva Gibbs Unveils Redesigned Website

Oliva Gibbs Launches Scalable New Website, Seamlessly Connecting Oil and Gas Clients with Specialized Legal Counsel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major investment to support its national growth and fanatical client service, Oliva Gibbs announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering an improved experience for clients and visitors.The updated site features a refreshed design, enhanced navigation, and expanded content, making it easier than ever to:- Find oil and gas attorneys near you with the right expertise,- Learn about our practice areas and oil and gas law services, and- Access resources, including guides and case law updates.- Explore the new website at www. oglawyers .com.Other meaningful features and upgrades include:- Enhanced attorney directory with advanced filtering to quickly find specialists by practice area and major U.S. basin,- Seamless access with one-click contact details and “Book a Call” on every page for immediate support,- Enhanced office location pages with maps and directions,- New basin hubs providing comprehensive legal and regulatory info organized by region (e.g., Permian, Appalachia),- Improved careers section with specifics about workplace culture,- Faster loading pages and an improved mobile experience,- A cleaner, modern layout and streamlined navigation, and- A robust sitewide search for quickly looking up information.“The redesigned Oliva Gibbs website is built to scale with us, reflecting our deep commitment to the oil and gas industry and enabling us to deliver the fanatical level of client service that has always driven our success efficiently.” —Zack Oliva, Co-ownerKeep reading to learn more about Oliva Gibbs’ recently launched new website.Q&AIn the following interview, Co-owners Zack Oliva and Brad Gibbs, with Director of Marketing and Sales, Angela O’Pry, and Digital Marketing Manager, BreeAngela Hamilton, take you behind the scenes of Oliva Gibbs’ website redesign project. Their responses—below—have been condensed for length.Why did Oliva Gibbs redesign its website?O’Pry: We redesigned the website to better serve the needs of our clients and visitors. We also wanted to accurately communicate our brand and culture. Internally, we aimed to create a website that was built to grow with the firm and was as visually appealing and user-friendly on the backend as it was on the frontend. With this new site, we’re now able to better highlight our practice areas and robust team of professionals.Hamilton: We recognized that our previous website was difficult to navigate and created barriers for users trying to learn more about our practice areas or connect with our team. The redesign focused on creating an intuitive and accessible experience that reflects who we are and makes it easy for people to engage with us online.How will the new website better serve its users’ needs?O’Pry: Clients and visitors will be able to quickly and easily learn more about our practices, search for and learn about the attorneys working on their matters, and stay up-to-date with industry news. The new design also puts our extensive library of oil and gas resources front and center, making it simple for users to access past webinars, case law updates, and podcasts.Hamilton: We’ve enhanced the user experience by improving navigation and search functionality sitewide, helping visitors get the information they need faster.What are the most exciting improvements from your old site?O’Pry: One of the most exciting upgrades to our site is the ability to feature rich media like videos, podcasts, webinars, and downloadable presentations. These tools let us spotlight our attorneys and their expertise, as well as showcase valuable thought leadership across our site.Hamilton: We’ve added advanced search functionality across the redesigned site. Users can now conduct keyword searches to easily find attorneys, services, or written and video content. They can also filter their searches by type (e.g., article, event, podcast) or topic to quickly find what’s most relevant. There’s also improved tagging throughout the site, making it easier for users to see the regions our attorneys represent.What is your favorite feature on the new site?O’Pry: The addition of calendar integration on the Book a Call page is one of the new site’s standout features. This will streamline communication and allow prospective clients to connect with the firm on their own schedule. Another of my favorite features is the dedicated space for firm awards which showcase our attorneys’ quality legal work and reflect the high-performing, collaborative culture driving the firm’s growth. These recognitions help reinforce the trust that clients place in our team.Hamilton: The subtle animation throughout is one of my favorite elements of the overall design. The motion and design elements, like the angled hero and CTA areas, help convey the idea that Oliva Gibbs is forward-thinking and modern in its approach to running a law firm and servicing the oil and gas industry.What’s next for Oliva Gibbs, and how does the new website help set the foundation for that future?Gibbs: This new website is more than a digital presence. It’s a statement about our future and a key investment in our infrastructure for growth. When we look at the future of oil and gas law, it’s all about efficient access to specialized counsel. This redesign puts our “dirt lawyer” expertise right at our clients’ fingertips, giving them total control over finding the answers they need.What advice would you share with other professional firms considering a website redesign?Oliva: Our approach to the Oliva Gibbs website redesign was to see it as a strategic investment, not an IT project. Because a website is often the first experience someone has with your firm, it should reflect what you do and how you think. For us, that meant obsessively focusing on the client experience, which is one of our core values. This process challenged us to ask: “How can we make our clients’ lives easier and their access to our expertise more immediate?” When you start from that mindset, every design decision becomes an opportunity to serve people better.The new Oliva Gibbs website was designed and developed by TBH Creative, a marketing and web design agency located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

