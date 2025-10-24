$11 Million for Local Emergency Food Relief

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $11 million to support emergency food relief for New Yorkers in need. More than $5 million in Local Emergency Food Relief Equipment grants were awarded to nearly 100 not-for-profit organizations, including food pantries, soup kitchens, and other programs dedicated to assisting New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity across the state. In addition, more than $6 million will support a renewed partnership with Feeding New York State and the 10 regional food banks by funding critical staffing and essential operations at food banks and their local partners statewide. This action comes at a time when the Trump Administration refuses to ensure the nearly 3 million New Yorkers who rely on SNAP will have access to their benefits next month.

“While the Trump administration continues to starve federal food assistance programs of funding, New York State is investing directly in local organizations that feed New Yorkers who are struggling with skyrocketing food prices,” Governor Hochul said. “With more than three million New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity, including more than 750,000 children under the age of 18, we are making investments in community-based food relief organizations to fight hunger and complement our wide-ranging affordability efforts.”

A total of 97 Local Emergency Food Relief Equipment grants, ranging from $1,200 to $100,000, will help organizations purchase emergency generators and equipment used for cooling and transporting donated food, and expand the quantity and type of food emergency food relief organizations can provide to New Yorkers in need. The grant program is administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as part of an ongoing commitment to properly manage wasted food, prevent food from needlessly being thrown away, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, feed hungry New Yorkers and engage with communities across the state.

With funding provided by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), DEC has awarded millions to 145 emergency food relief organizations since the program was first created in 2018 to assist with the purchase of equipment used for the cooling and transportation of donated food to New Yorkers in need.

DEC is also renewing its nation-leading partnership with Feeding New York State and the 10 regional food banks as part of the ongoing implementation of the New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law. DEC is providing more than $6 million to Feeding New York State to support the ongoing deployment of staff to grocery stores, supercenters, restaurants and other food service and food retail businesses to enhance donation activities. Funding will also be used to purchase essential equipment and supplies that support food recovery efforts at food banks and their local partners and hire additional staff at food banks. It will also enhance the Venison Donation program that supports additional processing of high-quality venison. DEC has provided $10.8 million to Feeding New York State and the 10 regional food banks through the EPF since 2018.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State continues to make real progress in reducing wasted food and helping feed communities experiencing the ongoing erosion of social safety nets due to federal funding cuts. Governor Hochul’s latest $11 million to support emergency food relief organizations across the state and continuing nation-leading partnerships with Feeding New York State and regional food banks will be instrumental in providing healthy, quality food to hungry New Yorkers.”

Feeding New York State Interim Executive Director Kathleen Stress said, “Food programs are essential in the fight against hunger. Feeding New York State, in partnership with our food banks and their local programs, is expanding agency-enabled pick-ups from food generators like grocers and producers. Since launching this initiative in 2022, we’ve successfully recovered 63 million pounds of edible food for our charitable network. We’re proud to continue this impactful work with support from Governor Hochul and DEC.”

Highlights of the nearly 100 Local Emergency Food Relief Equipment grant-funded projects include:

Capital Region

Food Pantries for the Capital District, $100,000: support the lease of three box trucks to help increase organizational capacity for food distribution. This equipment will directly impact and improve the organization’s Food Express pick-up and delivery of food orders from the Regional Food Bank, and their food shuttle delivery program.

support the lease of three box trucks to help increase organizational capacity for food distribution. This equipment will directly impact and improve the organization’s Food Express pick-up and delivery of food orders from the Regional Food Bank, and their food shuttle delivery program. Higher Horizons Development Corporation, $93,754: support the purchase of a van/box truck, blast freezer, and generator that will allow Higher Horizons Food Pantry to increase the amount of food it can offer.

support the purchase of a van/box truck, blast freezer, and generator that will allow Higher Horizons Food Pantry to increase the amount of food it can offer. Sycamore Collaborative, $98,185: support the purchase of a box truck with a lift gate, refrigerator, and a straddle stacker to help increase the amount of food available for those in need through the organization’s food pantry.

Central New York

Seven Valleys Health Coalition, $56,000: und the purchase of a pickup truck, bed topper for the truck and three insulated food storage containers. This equipment will help to expand two of their program’s Seven Valleys Food Rescue and Produce Prescription.

und the purchase of a pickup truck, bed topper for the truck and three insulated food storage containers. This equipment will help to expand two of their program’s Seven Valleys Food Rescue and Produce Prescription. Westcott Community Center $1,200: support the purchase of a freezer that will allow the center to increase storage capacity at their food pantry.

Finger Lakes

House Of Mercy Inc., $50,607: support the purchase of a cargo van and insulated containers that will allow them to increase the amount of food they can distribute to those in need at their emergency shelter.

support the purchase of a cargo van and insulated containers that will allow them to increase the amount of food they can distribute to those in need at their emergency shelter. Irondequoit Community Cupboard Inc., $22,960: fund the purchase of a back-up generator which will keep their refrigeration equipment operating and continue to serve their clients during the event of a power loss.

Long Island

Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, $63,755: support the purchase and installation of a walk-in freezer and generator. The equipment will help enhance the ability to collect, store, and distribute perishable foods.

support the purchase and installation of a walk-in freezer and generator. The equipment will help enhance the ability to collect, store, and distribute perishable foods. People Loving People Inc., $56,800: support the purchase of a truck to transport more food from donors to their food pantry.

Mid-Hudson

Second Chance Foods Inc., $100,000: support the purchase of a cargo van, outdoor walk-in cooler, outdoor walk-in freezer, three reach-in refrigerators, and a reach-in freezer. These purchases will increase storage capacity for donated food set for distribution.

support the purchase of a cargo van, outdoor walk-in cooler, outdoor walk-in freezer, three reach-in refrigerators, and a reach-in freezer. These purchases will increase storage capacity for donated food set for distribution. The Family Resource Center of Peekskill, $100,000: support the purchase of a hybrid truck, a car refrigerator, two commercial freezers, a refrigerator, and a backup, solar battery generator. The equipment will help expand outreach for their Harvest Time Food Pantry Program to serve more people.

support the purchase of a hybrid truck, a car refrigerator, two commercial freezers, a refrigerator, and a backup, solar battery generator. The equipment will help expand outreach for their Harvest Time Food Pantry Program to serve more people. Port Chester Carver Center, $100,000: support the purchase of a box truck with a lift gate and emergency generator to help increase their storage capacity and allow them to expand their Retail Recovery partnership.

Mohawk Valley

Feed Our Veterans, $100,000: support the purchase of a heavy-duty vehicle that will allow them to increase the amount of picked up donations. They will also purchase an emergency generator that will allow them to keep their freezers running in the event of a power outage.

support the purchase of a heavy-duty vehicle that will allow them to increase the amount of picked up donations. They will also purchase an emergency generator that will allow them to keep their freezers running in the event of a power outage. Rescue Mission of Utica, $32,317: support the purchase of a walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer to help increase their capacity to store food.

New York City

Al-Madinah School Inc, $100,000: support the purchase of a refrigerated truck, a commercial walk-in cooler and commercial walk-in freezer. This equipment will enhance their emergency pantry's ability to receive, store, and distribute fresh, perishable food to those in need.

support the purchase of a refrigerated truck, a commercial walk-in cooler and commercial walk-in freezer. This equipment will enhance their emergency pantry's ability to receive, store, and distribute fresh, perishable food to those in need. The Connected Chef Foundation Inc., $100,000: support the purchase of two insulated walk-in refrigerated units, four refrigerators, and two freezers. The equipment purchased will help expand the Lifeline Groceries emergency food distribution program.

support the purchase of two insulated walk-in refrigerated units, four refrigerators, and two freezers. The equipment purchased will help expand the Lifeline Groceries emergency food distribution program. The Flatbush Community Fund, $100,000: support the purchase of a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, an electric forklift, two coolers, a freezer, and an emergency generator. The equipment will help increase the amount of food their pantry can receive and distribute to those in need.

North Country

Essex Food Hub Inc., $81,000: support the purchase of a refrigerated van and cooler trailer to help support their Farm to Food Pantry program. The refrigerated van will allow transporting more food and the cooler trailer increases storage capacity to preserve donated food.

support the purchase of a refrigerated van and cooler trailer to help support their Farm to Food Pantry program. The refrigerated van will allow transporting more food and the cooler trailer increases storage capacity to preserve donated food. Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc., $80,069: support the purchase of a walk-in cooler, two freezers and a box truck to help increase capacity at and transport to their Plattsburgh food pantry.

Southern Tier

Catholic Charities of Broome County, $46,496: support the purchase of a 2024 food transit cargo van and insulated food delivery cooler bags to expand the ability to deliver food to individuals, families, and unhoused individuals who are unable to visit their food pantry.

support the purchase of a 2024 food transit cargo van and insulated food delivery cooler bags to expand the ability to deliver food to individuals, families, and unhoused individuals who are unable to visit their food pantry. Corning Council for Assistance, $96,000: support the purchase of a backup generator, exterior walk-in refrigerator, and exterior walk-in freezer. The new equipment will increase the amount of food provided to individuals in need by improving their food pantry’s operations and expanding its storage capabilities.

Western New York

Rehoboth House of Prayer Inc., $99,262: support the purchase of a refrigerated box truck, electric pallet jack and charging station, walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, and emergency generator. This equipment will increase capacity for food storage and distribution.

support the purchase of a refrigerated box truck, electric pallet jack and charging station, walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, and emergency generator. This equipment will increase capacity for food storage and distribution. Cazenovia Recovery Systems Inc., $92,934: support the purchase of two walk-in cooler/freezer units for two of their locations, Sundram Manor and Unity House.

A full list of awardees is available on DEC’s website.

New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law

The New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, which helps reduce waste and climate-altering emissions caused by landfilling, also demonstrates the State’s commitment to vulnerable New Yorkers impacted by devastating federal cuts to social programs that feed communities across the nation.

Governor Hochul recently announced a record 63 million pounds of food collected from the state's largest food-related businesses to feed hungry New Yorkers. The milestone is a direct result of DEC funding to capture new food donations and help build stronger, healthier communities. Watch a video announcing the latest record food donation milestone held during Climate Week and Hunger Action Month: https://youtu.be/xlt4A8CNOGE

For information about how all New Yorkers can help compost and take other steps to reduce waste at homes and businesses, visit DEC’s website.

New York State Leads on Affordability, Hunger, and Food Diversion

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to bring more New York food to New York school children, with support from the Nourish New York program, the 30 Percent NYS Initiative for school meals, the Farm-to-School program, the FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, the Food Access Expansion Grant Program, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grants Programs, and more. These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order 32 directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years. The Governor has also committed $25 million toward the New York State Grown & Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Development Grant Program to assist food producers, processors, distributors, and others using New York ingredients to bring innovative NYS Grown & Certified products to market and recently announced $10 million available through Round 3 of New York’s Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program to bring more New York food to New York schools.

Governor Hochul also announced in June, $13.7 million in funding for 19 projects statewide through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Grant Program to provide capital and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating at the middle of the supply chain, helping to enhance coordination throughout the food system and improve access to markets for farmers. This investment will help connect the dots between our state’s food producers and retail operations.

Additionally, in September, Governor Hochul announced New York State’s first-ever inflation refund checks up to $400 are being sent to 8.2 million households statewide as part of her ongoing commitment to put money back into the pockets of New Yorkers. Earlier this year, the Governor also secured and enacted initiatives to cut taxes for the middle class to their lowest levels in 70 years, expand New York’s Child Tax Credit to up to $1,000 per child for the youngest children, and ensure universal free school meals to save families around $1,600 per child. Governor Hochul also announced that 1.6 million low-income children received summer food assistance totaling $194 million as part of the 2025 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, Summer EBT, program. The program provides $120 per child to eligible families to help pay for healthy food during the summer months when children might not have access to free school meals.

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Access to nutritious food is a basic human right, not a privilege. I commend Governor Hochul for directing these critical funds to support food pantries, soup kitchens, and food banks that are on the frontlines of fighting hunger in our communities. At a time when federal uncertainty threatens SNAP benefits for millions, New York is once again stepping up to ensure that no family goes hungry. These investments strengthen not only our emergency food network but also our shared commitment to compassion and dignity for every New Yorker.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “With food insecurity continuing to plague our communities, New York must do everything it can to fight hunger. These new investments in Local Emergency Food Relief Equipment grants and Feeding New York will assist food banks statewide in gaining the resources necessary to carry out their vital services to our residents. I appreciate Gov. Hochul and my State Legislature colleagues for staying focused on the need to address undernourishment in this ongoing food crisis.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “Our federal government, under Republican party control, has decided to cut SNAP benefits for 3 million New Yorkers. At this exact same moment I want to express my gratitude to Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee Chair Deborah Glick and all of my colleagues for fighting annually to increase the New York State Environmental Protection Fund. That yearly fight pays off today for New Yorkers in need with this announcement of EPF funded emergency food relief for nearly 100 non-profit food pantries and soup kitchens as well as emergency food relief equipment grants.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “While Trump feeds his greed and ego, New York is stepping up to feed our state. New York won't stand by while Trump threatens our healthcare and SNAP benefits with his lengthy government shutdown. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for including Al-Madinah School Inc., and the Flatbush Community Fund in her emergency funding to ensure that Brooklyn can fight back against these starvation tactics.”

New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif said, “In the face of White House’s attacks on working class New Yorkers, Governor Hochul is stepping up efforts to address food insecurity,” said Council Member Shahana Hanif. “I applaud the critical investments she is making, including supporting Al-Madinah School in my district with a refrigerated truck that will dramatically improve their emergency pantry’s operations.”