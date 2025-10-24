Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, inspired by the vision of Dr. Dazhun Zhang.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when modern life could prioritise speed over meaning, Sagesse & Abondance by Dr. Dazhun Zhang invites a return to reflection. Published in 2023 , the book continues to resonate across cultures and disciplines, offering readers a path toward understanding abundance not as material gain but as an awakening of consciousness.At the essence of the work, Sagesse & Abondance proposes that abundance is a way of perceiving the world, an act of awareness that connects clarity, gratitude, and creative responsibility. Dr. Zhang’s reflections draw inspiration from Eastern philosophy and Jungian psychology, presenting a bridge between contemplation and modern thought. Her approach transforms philosophical concepts into an accessible practice of presence and appreciation.Dr. Dazhun Zhang observes that abundance begins where awareness awakens, describing it as a state of attention that connects human creativity with the harmony of existence. The book speaks to those who seek meaning beyond success, peace beyond productivity, and a renewed sense of connection with themselves and the world. Through a gentle and luminous prose, it reminds readers that wisdom is not learned through instruction but experienced through life itself.More than a philosophical essay, Sagesse & Abondance has become part of a broader cultural dialogue. In an era marked by uncertainty and fragmentation, the book’s message has found particular resonance among educators, psychologists, and thinkers searching for a more integrative understanding of human growth. It continues to appear in academic discussions, reading circles, and cultural forums that explore the role of awareness in personal and collective transformation.Over the past two decades, Dr. Dazhun Zhang's writings have explored the intersection of human consciousness, philosophy, and emotional development. Her works, including the Create Abundance and Inner Growth series, have reached a global audience of scholars, artists, and professionals who see in her ideas a new language of harmony between intellect and sensitivity.Her influence extends beyond her books. Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance , inspired by her vision, reflects her commitment to understanding and human dignity. It is dedicated to promoting the freedom of thought and belief, encouraging cultural dialogue, and supporting education, mental well-being, and the arts.The Fondation is neutral and non-political, adhering strictly to principles of openness and respect for all convictions. It seeks to create spaces where learning, creativity, and human connection can coexist. Through its projects, it upholds universal values such as clarity, beauty, order, and compassion. The Foundation’s mission aligns with the humanistic vision found in Sagesse & Abondance, extending its principles into the collective realm. The foundation supports initiatives focused on emotional education, intercultural understanding, and youth mental health, embodying Dr. Dazhun Zhang’s idea that awareness and care are inseparable.The continuing influence of Sagesse & Abondance lies in its simplicity. It invites a redefinition of wisdom as clarity rather than complexity, of abundance as awareness rather than accumulation. Readers are reminded that to pause is not to withdraw but to engage more deeply with the rhythm of existence.Dr. Dazhun Zhang’s philosophy is both timeless and contemporary. It acknowledges the ancient pursuit of self-knowledge while responding to the modern need for balance in a world of excess information. Her work suggests that the future of thought will depend not only on innovation but also on introspection.Through her writing and the institutions inspired by her ideas, Dr. Dazhun Zhang continues to shape a language of consciousness that unites philosophy, education, and human compassion. Her work stands as a quiet reminder that wisdom, once awakened, is not merely understood but lived.

