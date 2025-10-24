TGW Logistics with record-breaking order intake

The company's order intake climbed by 55% and reached more than $1.7B USD for the first time in its history, while revenue rose slightly to $1.24B USD.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite challenging economic conditions, the warehouse automation specialist TGW Logistics brought the 2024/2025 business year (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025) to a record-breaking close. At $1.24 billion USD, the revenue of the technology company, which plans and realizes highly automated logistics centers for its international customers and supports them during live operation, slightly exceeded the previous year's all-time high. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly to $57.1 million USD, and the number of employees grew to 4,645.

"Our order intake has risen by 55 percent to $1.7 billion USD—the highest it's been in our company's history. That ensures our capacity utilization in the coming months in both production and realization. The operating result (EBIT) also experienced a significant upward trend: at 57.1 million, it increased 66 percent compared to last year. We are seeing the positive effects of the transformation program, which we successfully completed in the summer of 2025," affirms Henry Puhl, Chief Executive Officer at TGW Logistics.

$61.2 MILLION USD FOR THE TECHNOLOGY OF TOMORROW

Investments in research and development amounted to $61.2 million USD, corresponding to 4.9 percent of the revenue. Innovation has been an integral part of the company's DNA since its founding in 1969. At present, particular focus is on stationary and mobile robotics, artificial intelligence, and the possibility of digitalization.

Medium-sized companies and global players alike put their trust in TGW Logistics' expertise: during the 2024/25 business year, these included home appliance specialist BSH Hausgeräte, healthcare supplier OneMed, and spare parts expert AUTODOC.

DUAL EMPLOYEE PARTCIPATION

For the 2024/25 business year, TGW Logistics will be distributing $6.38 million USD in the form of dual employee participation—the sixth time it has done so. "In the interest of transparency and fairness, each employee will receive the same base amount. No matter whether they work in Austria, the USA or China and no matter their function," emphasizes Henry Puhl. "The fact that our employees can participate in our success is a central element in our foundation philosophy."

What's more, as a foundation-owned company, TGW Logistics cannot be sold and is a stable business partner as well as a reliable employer. Two-thirds of its profits remain within the company and are invested. The other third goes to the owner, the TGW Future Private Foundation, which in turn uses at least 30 percent of that to support the charitable projects of TGW Future Wings. Those projects focus on the comprehensive personal development of children and young people.

EXPANSION OF THE HEADQUARTERS ON SCHEDULE

The expansion of the TGW headquarters in Marchtrenk (Austria) was launched in September 2024. Now the construction progress is clearly visible and the showcase project continues on schedule. "By the summer of 2026, we will have constructed a 172,000 ft² production hall and a highly automated storage system, laying the foundation for our planned growth over the coming years. We are investing a total of roughly $115 million USD", according to Sebastian Wolf, Chief Financial Officer at TGW Logistics. "This constitutes not only a strong affirmation of the potential of intralogistics, but also and above all of this location."

