One hundred TGW Logistics' mini-load cranes will give Turkish 3PL specialist a boost

TGW Logistics' solution for Ekol Lojistik, utilizing primarily mini-loads, will optimize storage density and ensure high performance and reliable processes.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intralogistics specialist TGW Logistics will build an automated mini-load warehouse for Ekol Lojistik on the outskirts of Istanbul. The Turkish third-party logistics provider will thus benefit from high storage density and optimal performance. More than a hundred Mustang E+ mini-load cranes on three levels will form the powerful centerpiece and handle the storage and retrieval of goods of retail and e-commerce orders. The go-live of the highly automated system is scheduled for the beginning of 2027.

With more than 5,000 employees, Ekol is a leading Turkish logistics service provider and operates a national network of distribution centers. Founded in 1990, the company specializes in 3PL services for customers from the fields of production, apparel, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), health and electronics. A highly automated fulfillment center – the “Tulip Warehouse” – with space for 2.5 million cartons is being built in Gebze, on the outskirts of Istanbul. The logistics hub will be serving the retail and e-commerce business of various customers, including a leading European sporting goods manufacturer.

THREE LEVELS OF MINI-LOAD CRANES

What makes TGW Logistics' solution technologically unique: 102 Mustang E+ mini-load cranes will be installed on three levels on top of each other, making the warehouse block about 130 feet high. This setup allows for high storage density with maximum performance, tailored to the needs of Ekol and its customers. A network of almost 2.5 miles of energy-efficient conveyor technology for cartons and pallets connects the individual areas with each other—in total, around 6 miles of conveyor technology are to be installed throughout the entire facility.

EFFICIENT B2B AND B2C OPERATIONS

İbrahim Buyruk, Executive Board Member in Ekol, states: “As part of this project, TGW Logistics Mustang E+ solution has particularly impressed us. Its outstanding performance enables us to reach a throughput capacity that can efficiently serve both our B2B and B2C operations. This represents a significant step forward in supporting our customers’ diverse needs with speed and reliability. Leveraging the expertise and lessons learned from our previous projects, we are confident that our collaboration with TGW Logistics will result in a highly successful implementation that creates long-term value for our operations.”

"We are excited about this project with Ekol as a starting point for a closer collaboration", emphasizes Martin Waldenberger, Chief Sales Officer of the Customer Unit Central Europe at TGW Logistics. "Mini-load cranes are an efficient option in intralogistics. TGW Logistics' automated mini-load warehouse technology stands out with maximum storage density, high reliability and a low-maintenance setup. This solution will enable Ekol to map the logistics processes of its customers."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.