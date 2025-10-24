Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube visits Mgungundlovu TVET College, Msinga Campus

Deputy Minister Dr. Dube-Ncube is conducting an oversight visit today, 24 October 2025 at the Mgungundlovu TVET College, uMsinga Campus, in KwaZulu Natal.

Located in the uMsinga Local Municipality at Msinga Top, the TVET was built by the Department of Higher Education and Training. Its placement, a considered decision by the municipality, intended to drive entrepreneurship and other activities that will hopefully drive-up economic activity in the area.

Notably, the campus is a beneficiary of the National Skills Fund that committed R1.5 billion and Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA’s) that allocated R1 billion towards new TVET college campuses infrastructure development in rural or semi-rural areas in the country.

Mgungundlovu TVET is considered as part of the continuous implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) a government plan that seeks to reduce inequality and eliminate poverty by 2030. Education, training and innovation remains central to South Africa’s long-term development.

It is expected that the Deputy Minister will discuss the challenges faced by the institution and plans to resolve matters such as the water provision on the campus and equipping of the specialist workshops for mechatronics. Also intended during her engagements is the discussion of the SMART CAMPUS SOLUTION, and the infrastructure required to fulfil its full functionality.

