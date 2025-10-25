Emirard Partners with SOBHA Realty to Expand Dubai Luxury Real Estate Access to Asian Investors

Emirard X Sobha Emirard X Sobha Conference of Emirard in South Korea

UAE-based Emirard, a DLD-licensed becomes the official gateway for Korean, Chinese, and Japanese investors to access premium Dubai property developments.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emirard, the UAE-based global real estate brand operated by Mirard Properties LLC, has signed a strategic marketing agreement with SOBHA Realty, the Middle East’s largest premium construction company, to accelerate the launch of Dubai luxury properties into key Asian markets, including South Korea, China, and Japan. This partnership positions Emirard as the official gateway for Asian investors, providing secure and fully vetted access to SOBHA Realty’s ultra-luxury residential and commercial developments.

Emirard: Connecting Asia with Dubai’s Premier Real Estate

As a Dubai Land Department (DLD)-licensed agency, Emirard has been instrumental in introducing Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate projects to Asian investors, particularly in Korea. Through this agreement, Emirard will serve as the strategic distributor of SOBHA Realty’s iconic projects across Asia, ensuring investors benefit from transparent, government-approved, and high-quality investment opportunities.

An Emirard spokesperson stated:

“This partnership is more than a marketing agreement—it establishes a trusted gateway for Asian investors to access Dubai’s luxury real estate market. Korean investors, in particular, will gain dual benefits: portfolio diversification and long-term foreign currency income generation.”

SOBHA Realty: Dubai’s Iconic Developer Goes Global

SOBHA Realty is recognized as one of Dubai’s leading mega-developers, known for its luxury villa communities, waterfront residences, and high-rise towers. Renowned for world-class quality control and cutting-edge design, SOBHA has earned a sterling reputation among both Middle Eastern capital markets and international investors.

The new marketing partnership with Emirard reflects SOBHA Realty’s strategic move to expand engagement with Asian investors and enhance brand recognition in fast-growing markets, meeting the rising demand for global real estate investment opportunities.

Expanding Opportunities for Asian Investors

Industry experts view this collaboration as a pivotal moment for Asian investors seeking entry into Dubai’s stable, high-return property market. By combining SOBHA Realty’s world-class developments with Emirard’s trusted, licensed platform, investors from Korea, China, and Japan gain direct access to government-backed, premium real estate opportunities while ensuring security, compliance, and long-term growth potential.

Analysts also anticipate that this partnership could serve as a foundation for broader investment exchange between Asia and the Middle East, with potential expansion beyond real estate into diversified financial solutions.

About Emirard (Mirard Properties LLC)

Emirard, the global real estate brand of Mirard Properties LLC, is a UAE-based, DLD-licensed real estate and investment firm specializing in connecting Asian investors with verified ultra-luxury property opportunities in Dubai and the Middle East. Emirard offers comprehensive services including property acquisition, investment consulting, corporate establishment, and cross-border asset management, establishing itself as a trusted gateway for international investors.

Website: www.emirard.com



Media Contact

Emirard Communications Office

📧 info@emirard.com

🌐 www.emirard.com

📍 Dubai, UAE

