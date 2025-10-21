UAE-Based Emirard Secures Global Lending & Mortgage License, Empowering Korean Investors in Real Estate

Financial Investment New Opportunities for Korean Investors Emirard

Emirard’s Dubai-based licensing milestone opens pathways for Korean investors to access Middle Eastern and global financial markets with corporate structures.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emirard, the UAE-based global real estate and investment brand of Mirard Properties LLC, has officially obtained a global lending and mortgage license under the Dubai Department of Economy and the Dubai Land Department (DLD). This strategic milestone strengthens Emirard’s presence in international finance and establishes a clear pathway for Korean investors to participate in Dubai and broader Middle Eastern real estate and financial markets with verified compliance and operational ease.

Dubai: A Gateway to Global Finance

Dubai is widely recognized as a financial and economic hub of the Middle East, known for its stable currency policies, liberal investment climate, and attractive tax incentives that continuously draw international capital. Emirard’s licensing achievement represents a significant institutional breakthrough, enabling investors—including Koreans—to access the Middle Eastern market with greater regulatory certainty and direct engagement.

Financial industry experts note that Dubai has already become a central hub for international capital flows, and Emirard’s acquisition of a global mortgage license is a pivotal step allowing Korean investors to diversify portfolios across both real estate and finance sectors worldwide.

Expanding Opportunities for Korean Investors

Korean investors historically faced procedural and regulatory hurdles when attempting to enter Middle Eastern markets. With Emirard’s global lending and mortgage infrastructure, Korean individuals and businesses can now participate in overseas property acquisitions, corporate financing, business establishment programs, and personal mortgage solutions—all while ensuring verified income and full compliance with local regulations. Analysts predict that this licensing milestone, which may eventually extend beyond Dubai to cover the broader Middle East, will accelerate two-way investment flows and significantly increase Korean participation in global markets.

Emirard’s Vision and Strategic Role

An Emirard spokesperson emphasized that the license acquisition is more than a market entry—it establishes a vital bridge enabling Korean investors to explore new growth opportunities in the global financial and real estate sectors. Emirard is committed to continuing its role as a strategic platform connecting Korea with the Middle East, combining regulated financial services with expert real estate consulting to ensure investors have secure, transparent, and compliant access to Dubai’s premium markets.

About Emirard (Mirard Properties LLC)

Emirard, the UAE-based global brand of Mirard Properties LLC, is a licensed real estate, finance, and investment firm in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in connecting Korean and Asian investors with verified luxury property, corporate, and mortgage opportunities across the Middle East. Emirard offers a full suite of services, including real estate acquisition and consulting, corporate establishment, immigration and residency guidance, and mortgage and lending solutions, positioning itself as a trusted gateway for cross-border investment.

Website: www.emirard.com

Media Contact

Emirard Communications Office

📧 info@emirard.com

🌐 www.emirard.com

📍 Dubai, UAE

