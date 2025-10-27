White Paper Published on HER2-Low Breast Cancer: the Case for Molecular Diagnostics

MammaTyper® provides a standardised, automated, reproducible test which is easy to implement in any lab that can improve patient selection for targeted therapies.” — Dr. Laia Bernet, Ribera Health Group, Spain

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech., a German-based diagnostics company, announces the publication of a white paper highlighting the importance of molecular diagnostics in HER2-low breast cancer cases as a potential to improve the diagnostic complexity.

MammaTyper® is a molecular diagnostic test from Cerca Biotech, a reverse transcription, quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) test for the quantitative determination of the four key biomarkers used in the subtyping of breast cancer. Molecular subtyping is essential for accurate treatment decisions and gives an indication of prognosis.

This recent white paper, released to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month, highlights the important, central role that accurate biomarker classification plays in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The white paper discusses how the recognition of HER2-low and -ultralow breast cancer categories has expanded the need for precise classification, to ensure that patients receive the most appropriate therapies.

Dr. Laia Bernet, Pathologist and Co-ordinator of breast pathology laboratories, Ribera Health Group, Spain said “MammaTyper® provides a standardised, automated, reproducible test which is easy to implement in any lab that can improve patient selection for targeted therapies."

The emergence of HER2-low and HER2-ultralow breast cancers as clinically relevant subtypes marks a significant shift in the diagnostic and therapeutic landscape. These classifications offer new treatment opportunities for patients who were previously considered HER2-negative. Quantitative molecular tools – such as MammaTyper® offer a practical way to enhance diagnostic accuracy. By supporting immunohistochemistry (IHC), these assays can help resolve ambiguity in borderline and low expression cases in increasing confidence in HER2 classification to make the most of the new treatment options, and ultimately, improve outcomes.

Mr. Richard Hughes, Commercial Director of Cerca Biotech, stated, “With the release of this latest White paper, we are continuing to raise awareness of the availability of accurate, molecular diagnostic tools as part of our mission to drive innovations and improvements in breast cancer diagnostics. Using MammaTyper® means you can ensure that every tissue sample is tested reliably, accurately, and quickly.”

About Cerca Biotech

Cerca Biotech is a diagnostic company based in Germany focused on bringing novel and innovative diagnostic products to the oncology and women’s health market. We strive to introduce the best tests to meet the unmet clinical needs at an affordable cost, with clinical accuracy and rapid results as our focus. Utilising a combination of experienced distributors and direct sales Cerca Biotech has a commercial reach from Germany through the Nordics and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Our team comprises of highly experienced commercial, technical and clinical experts in the field of IVD, allowing rapid deployment of novel technologies with a ‘get it right first time’ strategy.

Every year, Cerca Biotech GmbH are proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is a global campaign aimed at increasing awareness, education, and support for breast cancer prevention and treatment.

The White Paper may be found at Cerca Biotech's website at https://cercabiotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/MKT-WP-0001-v1-HER2-low-breast-cancer_the-case-for-molecular-diagnostics.pdf

For more information

Visit the company website at www.cercabiotech or contact info@cercabiotech.com

