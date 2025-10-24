Acclaim Autism ABA Therapy Center

Acclaim Autism Expands ABA Therapy Services to Wilmington, DE. School support services, social skills groups, and parent coaching are also available.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Autism, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is pleased to announce the expansion of services to families in the Wilmington, Delaware area. The organization offers high-quality, individualized ABA therapy in-home and in community settings, meeting children where they learn best.

In addition to one-on-one therapy, Acclaim Autism provides social skills groups, available at convenient nearby locations or via telehealth for families seeking flexible options. The company is also open to partnering with schools to conduct behavior assessments and provide tailored supports that help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.

“Acclaim Autism’s focus has always been on delivering high-quality, individualized ABA that empowers each child to make meaningful progress,” said Gina Barboni, Lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst. “We’re excited to bring our experienced team and collaborative approach to Wilmington and work alongside families, schools, and community partners to expand access to exceptional care.”

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism is dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism and their families through evidence-based ABA therapy. Services are provided in-home, in the community, in group settings, and via telehealth, ensuring accessibility and individualized care.



