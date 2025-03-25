Photo of a Circle Time therapy room in Acclaim Autism's Lancaster Clinic on Oregon Pike Brewerytown Location Oregon Pike Staff by Acclaim Autism Sign Staff Smiling in a Therapy Room

Acclaim Autism Opens New Early Childhood ABA Therapy Center in Lancaster, PA: Empowering young children with autism through individualized therapy.

We are thrilled to open a new center, expanding access to high-quality ABA for kids with autism. The center represents our commitment to care to empower kids to reach their full potential.” — Kadija Tahirou

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Autism is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy center, located at 1821 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. The clinic, which began seeing patients in March 2025, is dedicated to providing high-quality, individualized ABA therapy to young children with autism.

Building on the success of Acclaim Autism’s established programs in Philadelphia and West Chester, PA, the Lancaster center brings proven, effective ABA therapy to the local community. The Early Childhood program, under the direction of Clinical Director Kadija Tahirou, is designed for children aged 2-5, focusing on developing essential skills and addressing behavioral needs in a fun, supportive, and nurturing environment. Each child receives personalized 1:1 support from highly trained staff, ensuring targeted interventions that promote growth and development.

“We are thrilled to open our Lancaster center, expanding access to high-quality support for children with autism and families in need. This center represents our commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers children to reach their full potential. We look forward to making a lasting impact in the Lancaster community,” said Kadija Tahirou, Clinical Director.

The program at Acclaim Autism emphasizes:

-Individualized 1:1 Support: Tailored therapy plans to meet each child’s unique needs.

-Skill Development: Focus on communication, social skills, and adaptive behaviors.

-School Readiness: Preparing children for successful transitions into educational settings.

-Play-Based Learning: Incorporating fun and engaging activities to maximize learning.

-Supportive Environment: Fostering a positive and encouraging atmosphere.

-Transition Support: Our staff can provide continuity of care, attending sessions within the child’s school to ease the transition and maintain progress, if continued services are needed.

The Lancaster center is currently serving families and has limited availability. Due to high demand, Acclaim Autism is planning to expand capacity starting in the summer to accommodate more children. “We are committed to serving the Lancaster community and providing families with access to exceptional ABA therapy,” said Jamie Turner, President of Acclaim Autism. “Our goal is to empower children with autism to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives. We have seen the success of our Early Childhood program in Philadelphia and West Chester, and we are excited to bring that same level of expertise and dedication to Lancaster.”

Families interested in learning more about Acclaim Autism’s Early Childhood program or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to contact the center at 888-805-8206, email intake@acclaimautism.com, or visit www.acclaimautism.com.

About Acclaim Autism:

Acclaim Autism is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism. With a team of experienced and compassionate professionals, Acclaim Autism is dedicated to delivering evidence-based interventions that promote positive outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families. Building on the success of its programs in other Pennsylvania locations, Acclaim Autism is committed to expanding access to quality ABA therapy.

Contact:

Acclaim Autism

888-805-8206

intake@acclaimautism.com

www.acclaimautism.com

