How KFSHRC’s Advanced Hematology Laboratory Is Transforming Diagnostics Across the Middle East

Dr. Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC Riyadh, tours the Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Laboratory alongside the clinical and technical teams.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), hematology diagnostics is entering a new era defined by automation, artificial intelligence, and next generation cellular analysis. The hospital’s Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Laboratory now stands as one of the most sophisticated facilities of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, setting a new benchmark for speed, accuracy, and scale in laboratory medicine.The facility houses the region’s largest and fastest fully automated hematology track, equipped with a bulk loader that enables continuous, high volume testing. Its AI powered image analysis system accelerates slide review and enhances the detection of rare and complex cellular patterns, reducing human error and delivering rapid, consistent results.Through the integration of digital processing, pre analytical automation, and high resolution multiparametric flow cytometry, the laboratory has redefined how blood and immune disorders are diagnosed. KFSHRC already performs more than 9,000 flow cytometry tests annually, supporting timely and precise diagnosis for hematolymphoid and immunological conditions that often require urgent clinical intervention.Beyond diagnostics, the laboratory functions as a platform for innovation, research, and education. It supports advanced studies in cellular pathology, offers hands on training for medical technologists and clinicians, and fosters partnerships with international technology providers to advance new diagnostic frontiers.The impact reaches far beyond laboratory walls. Faster and more accurate results allow clinicians to make treatment decisions earlier and with greater confidence, improving patient outcomes and optimizing the use of hospital resources. For the region, the laboratory represents a tangible example of how Saudi Arabia is investing in the science and infrastructure that underpin modern precision medicine.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

