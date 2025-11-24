KFSHRC’s Surge in Virtual Consultations Signals Structural Efficiency Gains in Saudi Healthcare

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre delivered 293,381 virtual consultations in 2024, a year on year increase of 58.2 percent that underscores the growing role of digital health in reshaping access to specialty care across Saudi Arabia. The scale of growth positions the hospital as one of the region’s leading adopters of remote clinical services at a time when healthcare systems worldwide are seeking to reduce pressure on physical infrastructure.The virtual service, launched in 2021, was initially designed to support patients in remote areas who often faced long travel times for routine follow up appointments. Three years later, the program has evolved into a core operational channel, averaging more than 800 virtual visits per day and easing capacity constraints in outpatient clinics by shifting a large portion of routine consultations online.For the hospital, the impact is twofold. The surge in virtual consultations has reduced congestion in high demand clinics, allowing more efficient allocation of clinical resources, while also lowering indirect system costs tied to unnecessary in person visits. For patients, especially elderly individuals and those managing chronic conditions, the service has removed logistical and financial barriers by providing direct access to specialists from home.The hospital expanded its digital health offerings further in 2024 with the introduction of a virtual pharmacy consultation service through its mobile application. Patients can book appointments with pharmacists to discuss medication alternatives, treatment adjustments, and chronic condition management, a move that shifts routine pharmaceutical counseling out of the hospital setting and into a more scalable digital environment.The growth of these services aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader health sector transformation under Vision 2030, which aims to increase system efficiency, expand access to specialized services, and reduce the burden on tertiary care facilities. By integrating digital tools into clinical operations, the hospital is demonstrating how remote care can raise productivity while maintaining high quality standards.With demand for virtual appointments continuing to accelerate, the hospital’s experience is emerging as a case study in how large specialty centers can use digital adoption to manage rising patient volumes and optimize resource utilization across the health system.

