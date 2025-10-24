ESTAAD 2025 to Place Saudi Arabia’s Rapidly Advancing Sport and Entertainment Infrastructure in the Global Spotlight

Cityscape Global 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESTAAD, taking place 17-20 November in Riyadh, under the Patronage of the Ministry of Sport of Saudi Arabia. ESTAAD is Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated platform uniting the whole ecosystem behind sports and mega events infrastructure; from world-class developers and venue operators to technology pioneers, sports federations, and globally renowned architects. ESTAAD is co-located with Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate show. All major Giga-Projects will be in attendance and showcasing on the Cityscape Global show floor, creating a unique platform that unites the entire sports and entertainment ecosystem.Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is projected to triple in size from $8 billion to $22.4 billion by 2030, as the nation prepares to host some of the world’s most significant sporting events, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034.To accommodate these events Saudi Arabia is investing $2.7 billion in the construction and expansion of fifteen state-of-the-art stadiums across five cities, creating unprecedented opportunities for suppliers, technology providers, and infrastructure specialists.Over four days, ESTAAD unfolds as a journey through the future of Saudi Arabia’s sports and entertainment landscape. Day one opens with a strategic lens, revealing how Saudi Arabia is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and showcasing some of its most ambitious upcoming Giga-Projects. On the second day, the conversation shifts to the foundations of mega events, exploring how stadiums can serve as legacy hubs, uphold governance and integrity, and bring fans closer through exclusive athlete perspectives. Day three brings to the spotlight the design and delivery behind the mega events, where sustainable, immersive, and tech-driven innovations shape the cities and their venues. Finally, the fourth day culminates with the fan, diving into the experiences, brand strategies, and the fast-growing esports and gaming ecosystem that are redefining how audiences connect with sport.Key global speakers include:- H.H. Prince Khalid bin Mohammed AlSaud, Chairman, Diriyah Club Sport Company- Sakis Batsilas, Deputy CEO, 2022 FIFA World Cup- Kely Nascimento, Executive Advisor, US. Soccer Federation Global, continuing the legacy of Pelé- Elena Fort, VP of Institutional Affairs, FC Barcelona- Olga García, led Spain to their First Women’s World Cup TitleESTAAD will bring together leaders and emerging icons from around the world, with the dedicated exhibition area featuring technology providers, sports and venue infrastructure operators, ticketing and hospitality services, security solutions, sports facility equipment, sustainability initiatives, fan engagement strategists, and more.Prominent companies including Populus, Perkins and Will, Impatia, Built Image Co., and HiM Entertainment GmbH will present their innovative solutions at the exhibition.Shireen Hamdan, Senior Principal and Global Director at Populous, said: “At Populous, we believe that great venues have the power to inspire communities, transform cities, and elevate the global sports and entertainment experience. As an Associate Sponsor of ESTAAD 2025, we are proud to contribute to an event that brings together leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of infrastructure for fans around the world. ESTAAD is a global platform that enables us to share our vision and showcase our designs for the many incredible sports and entertainment projects we are working on across the region.”This year’s collaboration between SIGA, Cityscape Global, and ESTAAD marks a landmark moment with the official launch of the Sport Integrity Awards – a groundbreaking initiative set to debut at ESTAAD. The Awards will celebrate visionary organisations and outstanding leaders worldwide who embody integrity, innovation, and transformative leadership in sport.Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, Co-Founder and Global CEO of SIGA, said: “Our renewed partnership with Cityscape Global and ESTAAD reinforces our shared commitment to integrity, sustainability, and innovation in sport and beyond. The launch of the Sport Integrity Awards delivers a clear message: those who lead with courage and uphold true values will receive the recognition they deserve. Sport is a universal language with the power to unite, break down barriers, and drive meaningful change. Through this initiative, we underline that integrity is not optional - it is the very foundation of sport and the wider industry, and a legacy we are determined to build.”As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation into a global hub for sports and entertainment, ESTAAD stands at the forefront of this evolution, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around the world. The event’s dynamic program, strategic partnerships, and pioneering initiatives like the Sport Integrity Awards underscore its commitment to shaping the future of mega events and infrastructure.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, echoes this spirit of collaboration and forward-thinking ambition: “ESTAAD embodies the ambitious vision driving Saudi Arabia’s transformation in sports and entertainment. ESTAAD is excited to offer a platform that connects these innovative stadiums and cities with global capital and expertise. Saudi Arabia is investing in infrastructure to enhance experiences in elite sports, immersive entertainment, and cultural megaprojects, fundamentally reshaping how the world engages with major events. At ESTAAD 2025, we are bringing together the visionaries who are shaping the future of global sports and entertainment.”ENDSAbout ESTAAD and Cityscape GlobalBorn from the momentum of Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate show, ESTAAD is Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated platform uniting the whole ecosystem behind stadiums and mega events.The Arabic word for stadium, ESTAAD, is co-located with Cityscape Global and connects the entire sports and entertainment infrastructure ecosystem. It provides an opportunity to gain insights from sports federations, expo organisers, Olympic committees, celebrity athletes, top architects, and venue operators.Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment, hosting the world’s most significant events, such as the 2027 Asian Games, Expo 2030, and FIFA World Cup 2034.Cityscape Global and ESTAAD are organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.

