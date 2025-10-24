JOHN HUGHES LAUNCHES NEW BOOK AND ACCOMPANYING VIRTUAL GOLF COACHING

John Hughes announces the launch of his new book, Instant Golf Improvement, and accompanying virtual coaching resources.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With his extensive experience as a golf instructor and as the owner/president of John Hughes Golf in the Orlando, Florida, area, John Hughes has amassed a wealth of knowledge about how people learn to play golf. He has consolidated that knowledge into a book designed to help people develop their own golf skills as quickly as possible, regardless of their starting point. This book, now available on Amazon.com , is accompanied by a website that expands the book’s principles into a virtual golf coaching program, video courses, and other resources that help golfers take their skills as far as they like using John Hughes’ proven approach.John Hughes’ new book, titled Instant Golf Improvement , reflects the focus of both the book itself and the accompanying virtual coaching program. In his career coaching golfers, John has found that people are often looking for ways to quickly take parts of their golf game to the next level, whether it be extending their drive length, improving accuracy with irons, or getting better at assessing the lie of a tricky green and cutting strokes from their putting game. With Instant Golf Improvement, golfers can quickly learn what they can do to improve in these and other areas.The book and the course go beyond these quick gains, however, explaining the physics and other factors that are behind the strategies. When students understand exactly why changes in their stance, grip, and other swing features matter, they incorporate those changes more fully and adapt them to their own unique style of play.John Hughes has long incorporated technology, including virtual golf instruction and app-based swing assessments, at John Hughes Golf as he and his team of instructors help students elevate their skills to the next level. With the Instant Golf Improvement Virtual Coaching Programs , students from all over the country can benefit from these digital tools and become better golfers, regardless of their location or golfing environment.Experts from around the golf world have praised Instant Golf Improvement ahead of its publication, and golfers will find that its solid, proven principles are delivered in a very readable, digestible, and actionable style. Golf enthusiasts at every level will be excited to read the book, explore the resources available at https://instantgolfimprovement.com , and hit the links to put their new ideas into practice.In addition to writing Instant Golf Improvement and developing the accompanying virtual coaching program, John Hughes serves as the CEO and President of John Hughes Golf in central Florida, where he leads half-day, full-day, and multi-day golf schools for individuals and groups. The organization’s website, johnhughesgolf.com, also offers video resources, annual gift guides, and other valuable items for golfers seeking to enhance their skills and enjoyment of the game.

