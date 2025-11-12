JOHN HUGHES GOLF WRAPS UP 2025 WITH RECOGNITION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

As 2025 comes to an end, John Hughes is recognized as a top golf teacher to watch in 2026, and John Hughes Golf releases its annual gift guide.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 was an unusually busy year for John Hughes Golf, a golf instruction organization based in the central Florida region. In addition to leading golf schools, retreats, and other events at golf resorts in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia, John Hughes published a book (Instant Golf Improvement) and launched a podcast, On Par with John Hughes. This is all in addition to offering year-round in-person and virtual golf instruction with his team of expert teachers.With 2026 around the corner, John Hughes is honored to have been named to Golf Magazine’s Teachers To Watch list for 2026-2027. This list is the result of voting by an independent group of golf experts and aims to highlight teachers across the United States who are advancing the field of golf education. Rather than simply being the “best golf teachers,” the instructors on the Teachers To Watch list are individuals who use innovative approaches, experiment, and discover new ways to help golfers improve and more thoroughly enjoy the game.John Hughes’ new book, Instant Golf Improvement, is an excellent example of his dedication to advancing golf education. The book itself is the centerpiece of a system that includes a website, video courses, virtual instructional sessions with coaches, and other resources, giving students a wide range of aids from which to choose. John’s proven instructional success and his love for the game are amplified by using technology to get his teaching methods to as many golfers as possible.With the holiday season underway, John Hughes Golf is also publishing its popular holiday gift guide on the organization’s website, johnhughesgolf.com . The 12 Days of Holiday Gift Giving List will highlight some of the practice aids, wearable devices, digital tools, and other items that the teachers at John Hughes Golf are most excited about. Also included on the list are special discounts on golf schools and gift certificates that family members can give to the golf enthusiasts in their lives.Already a valuable resource for golfers, John Hughes Golf plans to expand its operations further in 2026, with additional instructors coming on board and more content being added to johnhughesgolf.com, the organization’s YouTube channel, and other outlets to help golf students around the United States improve their skills in the comfort of their own home.Golfers who would like to book a half-day, full-day, or multi-day golf school with one of the expert teachers at John Hughes Golf can explore their offerings on the company’s website . While on the site, they can also learn about the highly developed virtual coaching system that John Hughes uses to teach golfers online, along with the help of apps and other digital tools that accurately collect valuable metrics on swing and stance.

