KFSHRC Leaders to Join Global Health Dialogue at the Leaders Summit 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior leaders from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) will join global policymakers and healthcare executives at the Leaders Summit during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, taking place in Riyadh from October 27 to 30. The summit serves as one of the region’s most influential platforms for shaping strategies in sustainable, patient-centered healthcare.H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC, will address the audience on Monday, October 27, in a session titled “A New Era in Care: Infrastructure and Integration for Sustainable Health Transformation.” His remarks will highlight the importance of integrated health infrastructure, data-driven systems, and multi-sector collaboration as enablers of long-term sustainability in national healthcare transformation.On Tuesday, October 28, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC Riyadh, will participate in a session titled “21st Century Health Systems: Building Sustainable and Scalable Health System.” Drawing on his international experience in health system leadership, Dr. Zoëga will explore how scalable and adaptive frameworks can ensure equitable access to specialized care while maintaining financial and operational sustainability.KFSHRC’s participation in these high-level discussions reflects its active contribution to both national and global dialogues on health transformation. As a leading academic medical center, the hospital continues to share its expertise, collaborate with local and international partners, and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to build a sustainable, high-performing healthcare ecosystem.The Leaders Summit, hosted as part of the Global Health Exhibition, convenes senior health officials, industry leaders, and investors from more than 20 countries to exchange ideas on the future of healthcare delivery. The 2025 edition will feature more than 2,000 global brands, 500 organizations, and over 160,000 professionals, making it one of the largest healthcare gatherings worldwide.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

