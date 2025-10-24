Yugo Delivers Unforgettable Student Experiences in Austin During the United States Grand Prix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the exclusive student housing operating partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1™ team, global student housing leader Yugo delivered a week of exclusive, career-focused events for Yugo and University of Texas at Austin (UATX) students. This ongoing collaboration provided students with experiences designed to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunities in motorsport, marketing, and innovation.Students gained unparalleled access to industry professionals, behind-the-scenes insights, and immersive fan activations, reinforcing Yugo’s commitment to redefining student living through education, community, and opportunity. Yugo is the first student housing brand and operator to own this space and connect living, learning and real industry inspiration.Panel with Fabian Wrabetz: Career Pathways in MotorsportYugo and UATX students were invited to an exclusive on-campus panel discussion with Fabian Wrabetz, Director of Marketing and Communications at VCARB. The session offered students a rare behind-the-scenes look into Fabian’s career journey, the dynamic world of motorsport marketing and communications, and the emerging opportunities shaping the motorsport industry: a particular draw for UATX’s engineering and marketing students.Sharing insights from a career that spans the Williams, Alpine, and Scuderia AlphaTauri racing teams, Fabian spoke passionately about what drives him and what it takes to succeed in Formula 1™.“The people working in motorsport are so passionate, and it’s one thing I absolutely love,” Fabian told students. “You need to be passionate; you have to be a team player — there’s no way you can do it alone.”Fabian also emphasized the importance of motivation and love for the sport:“I love racing, I love the competition, and I love this team. If I’m not at the racetrack, I sit at home and watch every single session. I am driven by this.”With VCARB focusing on connecting with Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha audiences, Fabian’s approach to storytelling and brand engagement aligns closely with Yugo’s mission to make student life more connected, inspiring, and future-focused.Going Behind the Scenes: VCARB Garage ToursThrough Yugo’s “Fuel Up” activation, five lucky students won an unforgettable experience beyond the pit lane with a VCARB garage tour at the Circuit of the Americas. Students gained firsthand insight into the precision, teamwork, and technology that power a Formula 1™ team, concluding in a surprise meet and greet with team drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.Yugo x VCARB: Fan Zone at Victory LapThe week wrapped up with a high-energy fan zone at Victory Lap, drawing over 1,000 students for live race streaming, interactive fan experiences, and a VCARB DJ set, bringing the thrill of Formula 1™ to campus life.“Our goal at Yugo is to empower students with experiences that enrich their lives; academically, professionally, and socially,” said Emily Porter, Global Senior Brand Manager at Yugo. “These events, in partnership with VCARB, bring that vision to life by connecting learning with real industry inspiration.”Yugo’s Supercharged Growth in AmericaThese activations follow Yugo’s recent acquisition of Campus Advantage, which expanded the company’s USA footprint to nearly 40,000 beds across 88 properties in 28 states. As Yugo accelerates its North American growth strategy, initiatives like the VCARB partnership showcase its bold vision for student living.

