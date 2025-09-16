The Dot Group appoints Justin Robinson as Chief Financial Officer

Justin Robinson, CFO, The Dot Group

LONDON/NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dot Group (“Dot” or the “Group”), the global leader in student living, today announced the appointment of Justin Robinson as Chief Financial Officer, underscoring the Group’s accelerating global growth.Based in London, Justin will lead Dot’s global finance team and play a central role in advancing the Group’s financial strategy. His responsibilities will include optimizing capital allocation and providing transactional, operational, and debt financing support, while driving digital advancement across finance and operations to enable the company’s international expansion. In addition, Justin will join Dot’s Advisory Board and Executive leadership team, applying his expertise to further strengthen the Group’s corporate governance framework.With more than 24 years of finance experience spanning hospitality, real estate, M&A, private equity, family offices, and technology, Justin brings a global perspective shaped across the U.S., Middle East, and Europe. He will leverage this international expertise to expand Dot’s capital markets reach, strengthen investment and banking relationships, and embed innovation at the heart of the Group’s growth strategy.Justin previously held CFO and senior adviser roles at Apollo Global Management, where he spent nine years working across European hospitality and mixed use Real Estate. Prior to Apollo, he held senior finance roles at Hilton Group and Jumeirah Hotels, after beginning his career at Credit Suisse and Deloitte.This appointment follows Dot’s recent acquisition of Campus Advantage in the U.S. by Yugo, the Group’s global student housing brand and operator, and the appointment of Jennifer Bitterman as CFO of Global Student Accommodation in June 2025. Together, these strategic additions highlight the Group’s commitment to strengthening its financial leadership, deepening capital partnerships, and advancing its innovation agenda as it continues to expand globally.Nicholas Porter, Chief Executive Officer of The Dot Group, commented:"Justin joins The Dot Group at a time of strategic growth and opportunity. His global experience, built over more than two decades in leading senior finance roles across the U.S., Middle East, and Europe, will be invaluable to our international expansion plans as the world’s leading student living platform. With deep expertise in M&A, capital markets, and operational finance, Justin will play a central role in shaping and innovating our financial strategy and strengthening institutional relationships as part of the Group’s growth plans."Justin Robinson, Chief Financial Officer of The Dot Group, commented:“The Dot Group is a true pioneer in student living globally, with an unrivalled market position built on innovation and purpose. With its proven ability to execute complex transactions and deliver at scale, Dot is uniquely positioned to capture the significant opportunities emerging in this sector worldwide. I am looking forward to getting started and working closely with Nick Porter and the broader executive team"

