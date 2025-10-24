Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Response to Hon MA Maimane, MP, in the National Assembly

We note the statement by the Hon Maimane calling for amendments to the Commissions Act, 1947 (Act 8 of 1947) to make the recommendations of judicial commissions of inquiry binding.

We urge the Honourable Member to make a proposal in this regard which also considers the separation of powers between the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

However, our public discourse must have a factual foundation.

It is simply not true to claim that the recommendations of judicial commissions of inquiry, the Zondo Commission in particular, are not being implemented.

On 28 July 2025 the Presidency released a progress report on the implementation of actions arising from President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission.

President Ramaphosa also submitted the report to the Speaker of the National Assembly and to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

The report shows significant progress across both accountability measures and institutional reforms.

The report, covering the period up to the end of Quarter 4 2024/25, reveals that of the 60 actions identified in the President's October 2022 Response Plan, 48% are complete or substantially complete, 23% are on track and 29% are delayed but receiving attention.

South Africa has made tangible progress in holding those responsible for state capture to account and rebuilding institutional integrity.

Through the Integrated Task Force led by the National Prosecuting Authority, action is underway on 218 criminal investigation recommendations from the State Capture Commission.

By March 2025, 21% of these matters had been finalised or enrolled for trial, and just over half were under active investigation.

Several high-profile prosecutions are scheduled through 2025 and 2026 — including the Free State Asbestos, SA Express, Bosasa, and Transnet cases — with four convictions already secured.

On asset recovery, the state has reclaimed nearly R11 billion in stolen public funds — a major increase from R2.9 billion in 2022.

This includes recoveries by the Special Investigating Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit, plus a further R10.6 billion in assets under restraint.

Major settlements have been concluded with ABB, McKinsey and SAP.

Institutional reform has been equally significant. The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has been established as a permanent unit within the NPA; the Public Procurement Act (2024) has consolidated fragmented systems to improve transparency; and the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Act (assented to in 2025) has overhauled the intelligence architecture to strengthen oversight.

Public service professionalisation is advancing through mandatory lifestyle audits, now implemented across 138 departments, while corporate accountability has been enforced — including a ten-year ban on Bain & Company and disciplinary action against implicated professionals.

Looking ahead, government will focus on accelerating prosecutions, finalising the Whistleblower Protection Bill, and completing the State Enterprises and SARS governance reforms.

As President Ramaphosa has said, the goal is clear: to restore public trust, to ensure that state capture never recurs, and to embed a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability at every level of government.

#GovZAUpdates