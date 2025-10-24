Entrepreneurs in Mississippi are Invited to Join Synchrocare’s Growing Medical Device Franchise Network

Opening doors for business owners to serve healthcare providers across the state

Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the healthcare industry – no matter their professional background.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

MS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a trusted leader in the medical device industry since 2005, is pleased to announce that franchise opportunities are now available in Mississippi. As healthcare continues to evolve nationwide, Synchrocare is seeking motivated entrepreneurs to join its growing network – delivering advanced, cost-effective medical technologies to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers throughout the Magnolia State.Mississippi’s healthcare landscape, anchored by well established institutions and supported by a wide network of regional hospitals and community clinics, offers an excellent opportunity for franchise owners. Through Synchrocare’s franchise program, entrepreneurs gain exclusive access to a carefully curated portfolio of high-quality medical device products from leading manufacturers, along with full back-office support and comprehensive training designed to help each franchise thrive.“We provide the tools, training, and operational support so our franchisees can focus on what matters most – building trusted relationships with healthcare providers and improving patient outcomes,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.One of the key advantages of joining Synchrocare is that no medical background is required. The company’s structured, self-paced training program provides essential knowledge in anatomy, medical device technology, and business development – giving franchise owners the confidence and skills to grow their businesses locally.The medical device market is valued at over $550 billion and is projected to reach over $850 billion by 2032, underscoring the strength and long-term growth of this resilient industry. With this robust market as a foundation, Synchrocare franchisees in Mississippi have the opportunity to build meaningful, purpose-driven businesses while contributing to the advancement of healthcare across the state.Synchrocare currently has multiple franchise territories available across Mississippi and invites qualified candidates to explore this exciting opportunity. Whether you are an experienced sales professional ready for a new venture or an entrepreneur seeking a recession-resistant business with purpose, Synchrocare offers a proven framework designed to support your success.For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com /franchising.Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC1-877-238-03174914 Cooper Road #42565Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.