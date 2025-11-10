Entrepreneurs in Louisiana are Invited to Join Synchrocare’s Growing Medical Device Franchise Network

Opening doors for business owners to serve healthcare providers across the state

Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the healthcare sector, regardless of their prior background.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a trusted leader in the medical device industry since 2005, is pleased to announce that franchise opportunities are now available in Louisiana. As healthcare innovation and technology adoption continue to accelerate, Synchrocare invites driven entrepreneurs to join its growing network – delivering advanced, cost-effective medical technologies to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers throughout The Pelican State.Louisiana’s healthcare landscape, with major medical centers in cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport, along with an expanding network of community clinics and rural providers, presents a compelling opportunity for franchise owners. Through Synchrocare’s franchise program, business owners gain exclusive access to a carefully curated portfolio of high-quality medical device products from innovative manufacturers, along with full back-office support and ongoing training designed to help each franchise thrive.“By providing industry-leading products, comprehensive training, and robust operational support, we enable franchisees to focus on building meaningful relationships with healthcare providers and helping improve patient outcomes,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.A key differentiator for Synchrocare is that franchisees do not need a medical background. The company’s structured, self-paced training program covers essential knowledge in anatomy, medical device technology, and business development – giving franchise owners the confidence and tools to engage with providers and grow their presence locally.The global medical device market is valued at over $550 billion and is projected to reach over $850 billion by 2032, reflecting robust long-term growth across geographies. With this dynamic global market as a backdrop, Louisiana‐based franchisees of Synchrocare have the chance to tap into a sector showing strong demand for innovation, efficiency and expanded access to care.Synchrocare currently has multiple franchise territories available across Louisiana and invites candidates to explore this timely opportunity. Whether you are an experienced sales professional ready for a new challenge or an entrepreneur seeking a resilient, purpose-driven business in a recession-resistant industry, Synchrocare offers the framework, training, and support to help you succeed.For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com/franchising Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC1-877-238-03174914 Cooper Road #42565Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

