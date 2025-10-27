Die Casting Auto Parts Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Die Casting Auto Parts Market In 2025?

The market size of auto parts made through die casting has experienced considerable growth in the past few years. The sector is projected to expand from a worth of $23.47 billion in 2024 to $24.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The vigorous growth during the prior period is credited to factors such as heightened demand for lightweight vehicles, increased use of aluminum alloys in automobile manufacturing, rising automotive production volumes, broadening of international supply chains, and a growing emphasis on cost-effective bulk production.

The market size of die casting auto parts is predicted to exhibit robust growth in the upcoming years, culminating in a worth of $30.88 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.6%. This projected growth can be credited to several factors such as the escalating adoption of electric vehicles, stringent governmental directives on emission reduction, a rise in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growth of the automotive aftermarket, and an increasing shift towards green production methods. Key trends characterizing this growth period include technological enhancements in die casting procedures, innovation in lightweight alloy substances, advancements in automation and robotics, increased R&D investments, and the implementation of 3D printing in tooling.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Die Casting Auto Parts Market?

The escalating preference for electric vehicles is anticipated to spur the expansion of the die casting auto parts market in the future. Electric cars, which operate on electric power stored in batteries instead of relying on gasoline or diesel engines, are being adopted more extensively due to decreasing battery expenses, thereby rendering them more economical and motivating a greater number of individuals to opt for them over conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. Auto parts made by die casting play a crucial role in supporting electric vehicles by supplying lightweight, robust aluminum and magnesium parts that are vital for the construction of battery housings, engine casings, and structural components, invariably enhancing energy efficiency, performance, and durability while satisfying the meticulous accuracy and reliability requirements of contemporary electric vehicle design. Cox Automotive, a system software corporation based in the US, reported in January 2025, that electric car sales for the year 2023 had been adjusted upwards to 1,212,758 units, signifying a 49% surge compared to 2022, and persevered to climb in 2024, escalating by 7.3% to touch 1,301,411 units. As such, the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles is propelling the growth of the die casting auto parts market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Die Casting Auto Parts Industry?

Major players in the Die Casting Auto Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Magna International Inc.

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

• Alcoa Corporation

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Linamar Corporation

• Nemak Europe GmbH

• Georg Fischer AG

• Bühler AG

• Endurance Technologies Limited

• Guangdong Hongtu Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Die Casting Auto Parts Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the die casting automotive parts market are prioritizing the creation of novel merchandise like innovative multi-cylinder clamping systems to enhance accuracy, productivity, and the fabrication of big, intricate vehicle parts. These systems are elements of die casting devices that utilize multiple synchronized cylinders to assertively and uniformly seal the mold, thereby alleviating mold stress, optimizing component accuracy, facilitating more extensive and intricate molds, and boosting production efficacy. In the context, YIZUMI Machinery Co. Ltd., a firm hailing from China and specializing in manufacturing, unveiled their NEXT² series 2 platen die casting machine in September 2024. This machine boasts the RAPTOR multi-cylinder locking ensemble, the Dolphin smart control system and Yi-Cast high-velocity injection module. The machine has been conceptualized to satisfy the escalating demand for large, high-precision automotive components, mainly for newly energy-efficient vehicles, considerably escalating energy efficiency, production tempo, and overall manufacturing precision. The machine's proprietary technology amalgamation enables the NEXT² series to conquer deep-seated technical hindrances in large-scale die casting such as extended mold locking durations and irregular pressure allocation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Die Casting Auto Parts Market Report?

The die casting auto parts market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Aluminum Die Casting, Magnesium Die Casting, Zinc Die Casting, Other Product Types

2) By Manufacturing Process: High-Pressure Die Casting, Low-Pressure Die Casting, Gravity Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Expendable Die Casting

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Engine Components, Transmission Components, Chassis And Suspension Parts, Electrical Housings, Body And Interior Parts

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive Industry, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVS), Aerospace And Aviation, Consumer Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Die Casting: Cylinder Blocks, Brake Housings, Pump Housings, Cooling System Components

2) By Magnesium Die Casting: Gearbox Housings, Steering Components, Electronic Housings, Structural Components

3) By Zinc Die Casting: Door Handles, Locks And Latches, Fasteners, Decorative Components

4) By Other Product Types: Copper Die Casting Parts, Titanium Die Casting Parts, Nickel Die Casting Parts, Specialty Alloy Components

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Die Casting Auto Parts Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global die casting auto parts market and it is predicted to be the region with the most accelerated growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

