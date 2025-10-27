Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market Size And Growth?

The market size for defense and security side scan sonar has experienced robust growth in the past few years. Its value is expected to rise from $0.74 billion in 2024 to $0.80 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors like heightened attention to seabed protection policies, an increased emphasis on affordable surveillance solutions, a growing demand for mine countermeasure initiatives, an upsurge in the need for high-definition seabed mapping, and a rise in the utilization of side scan sonar for search and rescue efforts have contributed to the historical period's growth.

Over the coming years, the defense and security side scan sonar market is anticipated to witness robust expansion, rising to a value of $1.12 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This projected growth in the upcoming period is credited to the growing requirement for advanced subaquatic surveillance systems, escalating geopolitical conflicts and maritime security issues, increased investment in subaqueous autonomous vehicles, an urgent need for the preservation of crucial infrastructure, and a rising demand for real-time subsea situational awareness. Key trends in this projection period involve development in multi-beam and synthetic aperture sonar technology, incorporation of AI in sonar data analysis, progress in high-frequency and low-frequency composite systems, advancements in portable and condensed sonar devices, and innovations in unmanned subaquatic vehicle integration.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market?

Anticipated growth in the defense and security side scan sonar market is linked to escalating geopolitical tensions. These tensions can be due to political, territorial, economic, or security disagreements between nations that strain their relationships. Conflicts over vital resources, such as energy and minerals, are increasing these geopolitical tensions. The defense and security side scan sonar plays a significant role amid these tensions; they enable advanced underwater surveillance, detection of submarines, mines, and other threats while also, helping countries in monitoring and securing strategic maritime zones, hence, diminishing the risk of conflicts. For example, the Armed Conflict Location And Event Data (ACLED), a non-profit organization based in the US, projected the number of violent incidents worldwide to near 200,000 by the end of December 2024. This reflects an almost 25% upsurge from the previous year. Thus, the mounting geopolitical tensions are fueling the expansion of the defense and security side scan sonar market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market?

Major players in the Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc.

• Thales S.A.

• SAAB AB

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Atlas Elektronik GmbH

• Teledyne Instruments Inc.

• Exail

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market?

Major players in the defense and security side scan sonar industry are paying great attention to creating breakthrough solutions like synthetic aperture sonar to improve underwater picture quality, target identification, and marine situational awareness. Synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) is an advanced sonar technology that takes advantage of the sonar platform's movement to imitate a larger opening, thus providing highly detailed, high-resolution images of the ocean floor and submerged objects. For instance, Wavefront Systems Ltd., a UK-based manufacturing company, unveiled two enhanced deep-sea versions of its Solstice Multi-Aperture Sonar (MAS) system in June 2025. These systems, designed for deep-sea autonomous underwater vehicles, can operate at depths of 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters and offer ultra-high-resolution underwater flooring imagery with extremely low power consumption. With a 200-meter coverage, rapid data collection, and onboard real-time analysis, these systems can swiftly detect mines, leaks, and additional underwater abnormalities, substantially boosting mission effectiveness and situational awareness. Therefore, these alterations have broadened the application range of the Solstice MAS system across defense, search and rescue, environmental surveillance, and undersea infrastructure inspection, consolidating Wavefront's standing as a leading figure in futuristic underwater sensing solutions.

How Is The Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market Segmented?

The defense and security side scan sonar market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Single-Beam, Multi-Beam

2) By Platform: Surface Vessels, Submarines, Unnamed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By Application: Underwater Sunken Object Relocation, Missing Persons Search, Underwater Obstruction Review, Change Detection, High Speed Or Long Range Surveys

5) By End User: Defense, Commercial, Research, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Beam: Mechanical Single-Beam, Electronic Single-Beam

2) By Multi-Beam: Mechanical Multi-Beam, Electronic Multi-Beam, Synthetic Aperture Multi-Beam

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Defense And Security Side Scan Sonar Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global defense and security side scan sonar market. Growth is anticipated to be most rapid in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses market analysis for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

