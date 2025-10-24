SPACE LIVE PRODUCTIONS REDEFINES THE FUTURE OF LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST IN THE UAE

Space LIVE Productions at the forefront of LIVE streaming experiences Cutting-edge technology, Creative storytelling and Operational excellence The future of live content is expanding beyond boundaries

Live streaming is no longer an accessory; it’s a necessity. We are helping clients turn events into global experiences, amplifying engagement and reach far beyond the venue.” — Anna Morgenstern

DUBAI, DUBAI MARINA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space LIVE Productions , under the leadership of CEO Anna Morgenstern , is spearheading a new chapter in the UAE’s live production and broadcast industry. As demand surges for high-quality, technology-driven experiences, the production studio is setting new standards in how live content is produced, shared and experienced; both locally and globally.The UAE’s live streaming and events production markets are undergoing unprecedented growth. According to Grand View Research, the UAE live streaming sector generated USD 3.77 billion in 2023, with projections to reach USD 14.64 billion by 2030, growing at a 21.4% CAGR. This evolution is driven by the region’s strong digital infrastructure, advanced creative economy and a shift toward immersive, interactive experiences.“The future of live content isn’t confined to physical venues — it’s about expanding the experience beyond boundaries,” said Nour Abdelaal, Managing Director, Space LIVE Productions. “At Space LIVE, we are equipping brands, organisers and creators with world-class production tools to deliver stories that engage audiences everywhere, in real time.”With its state-of-the-art production hub, Space LIVE Productions offers a complete suite of broadcast and streaming capabilities including ultra-high-definition 12K cameras, multi-camera live switching, drone cinematography and full-scale live broadcast operations.The company’s infrastructure supports a wide range of productions; from corporate showcases and international conferences to entertainment and sports broadcasts, ensuring seamless, high-quality delivery across digital and broadcast platforms.“Live streaming is no longer an accessory; it’s a necessity,” added Anna Morgenstern, CEO, Space LIVE Productions. “We are helping clients turn events into global experiences, amplifying engagement and reach far beyond the venue.”Under Morgenstern’s visionary leadership, Space LIVE Productions has emerged as a strategic partner in the UAE’s evolving creative and digital ecosystem. Beyond its technological excellence, the company champions innovation, mentorship and empowerment, particularly for women in the live production and media sectors.This commitment reflects Morgenstern’s broader mission: to position Space LIVE Productions not only as a production studio, but as a driving force behind the UAE’s transformation into a global broadcast and content creation hub.As the demand for immersive digital experiences continues to accelerate, Space LIVE Productions remains at the forefront of innovation — redefining what live content can achieve. Through cutting-edge technology, creative storytelling and operational excellence, the company continues to elevate the UAE’s position as a leader in the global live streaming and broadcast landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.