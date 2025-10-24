Defence responds to issue involving truck used to remove tree stumps outside an SANDF residence

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) clarifies the matter surrounding the usage of the truck to remove tree stumps.

The truck used to remove the tree stumps that were blocking the street outside an SANDF residence after complaints by the neighbours, belongs to the Logistics Support Formation based in Lyttleton, Pretoria.

There is no truth as reported that the vehicle in question came from Oudtshoorn specifically to deal with the removal of the tree stumps. We can confirm that the vehicle was in Oudtshoorn for other duties and upon completion the vehicle came back to its home base in Pretoria – Log Support Formation.

Therefore, it was never called back for this particular assignment. The vehicle was already in Pretoria attending to other duties at one of the SANDF facilities, when it was further assigned to remove the tree stumps blocking the street.

