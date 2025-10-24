Chauffeur Services Dubai Prepares Drivers for Smart Mobility 2026

Chauffeur Services Dubai

Our drivers don’t just react to traffic; they are being equipped to stay ahead of it.” — Basel Abu Alrub, Managing Director of Chauffeur Services Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dubai steers toward its Smart City 2026 milestone targets to make the city’s transport, infrastructure, and services smarter and more efficient, Chauffeur Services Dubai is equipping its experienced drivers with additional knowledge and skills needed to navigate the next-generation road landscape. From anticipating traffic patterns and major event planning, the company’s professional drivers are being trained to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the most efficient journeys for its clients.

“How Dubai moves will be a strong focus for the coming year,” said Basel Abu Alrub, Managing Director of Chauffeur Services Dubai. “The city isn’t just expanding its road network, it's embedding intelligence into every kilometer, and for frequent business travelers in particular, that means fewer delays and a smoother experience from start to finish.”

“We are proactively preparing our chauffeur services and drivers for this evolving landscape. Through specialized route-planning exercises and mapping real-time scenarios, our Dubai chauffeurs are developing the ability to anticipate factors such as major events, roadworks, and sudden congestion.”

By preparing now, Chauffeur Services Dubai is ensuring its clients enjoy the most efficient and reliable journeys when Dubai’s next-generation transport systems go live. With the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirming the full rollout of its Smart Signal Control System by Q3 2026, the project is expected to boost intersection efficiency by up to 37 per cent through real-time, adaptive traffic management. This initiative forms a key part of Dubai’s plan to reduce congestion, lower travel times, and support the city’s growing population of 3.5 million daytime commuters.

This is significant as, according to the INRIX 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard, Dubai motorists lost 35 hours last year to congestion alone, and with commercial vehicle registrations up 43 per cent year-over-year as international businesses flock to Dubai, smarter, more responsive mobility solutions are now essential.

What’s more, with Dubai’s first air-taxi vertiports set to open in 2026 at Downtown, Dubai Marina, DXB Airport, and Palm Jumeirah, an extra and new level will be added to urban transport. However, with initial flight routes being limited, road transport and skilled chauffeur services in Dubai will remain critical for last-mile access.

“Our drivers don’t just react to traffic,” concludes Abu Alrub, “they are being equipped to stay ahead of it.”

