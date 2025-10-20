Agility EOR Secures AÜG License to Help Businesses Expand in Germany

Employer of Record Germany

UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility EOR has officially secured its Arbeitnehmerüberlassung (AÜG) license, receiving full authorisation from the Bundesagentur für Arbeit to operate in Germany. This achievement marks a major milestone for the global Employer of Record company to support international clients entering one of the world’s most attractive destinations for global business expansion.

The announcement comes after many months of preparation and rigorous review, with the license granted on the first application. The AÜG license allows Agility EOR to provide fully compliant employment and workforce leasing solutions in Germany, ensuring equal treatment for leased employees across wages, benefits, and working conditions. This positions Agility EOR to meet growing client demand for cross-border hiring, hybrid work, and flexible employment strategies.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to compliance, transparency, and excellence,” said Daniel Masters, Co-Founder of Agility EOR. “Securing the AÜG license allows us to operate seamlessly as an Employer of Record Germany, helping international companies tap into one of Europe’s most dynamic, growing, and skilled labor markets.

Obtaining the license required extensive documentation, proof of financial integrity, and compliance with Germany’s stringent employment laws. Each applicant’s business operations, tax records, and social security obligations are also assessed while the conduct and qualifications of company representatives are verified.

Beyond securing the AÜG license, Agility EOR remains committed to guiding companies through the complexities of international employment around the world. From managing compliance and payroll to supporting hybrid work strategies, the firm enables global businesses to expand efficiently and compliantly into new markets.

For more information about Agility EOR, please visit www.agilityeor.com.

