Time Imprint by Haocheng Qiao Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Time Imprint

Innovative Residential House Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Time Imprint by Haocheng Qiao as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates Time Imprint's exceptional design, which seamlessly integrates traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern aging-friendly concepts, prioritizing eco-friendly materials, clean energy systems, and accessible layouts.Time Imprint's innovative approach to elderly-friendly rural living aligns with current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By incorporating accessible courtyards, sunrooms for gardening and relaxation, and connected caregiver-bedroom layouts, this design offers practical benefits for users, advancing industry standards and practices in sustainable and accessible housing.What sets Time Imprint apart is its rich spatial experience and aesthetic appeal, achieved within the constraints of elderly-friendly functionality. The design strikes a perfect balance between practicality and aesthetics through careful attention to spatial layout, material texture, color, and light. Natural materials and aging-focused features, such as anti-slip rubber flooring, diatomaceous earth walls, and accessible bathrooms with antimicrobial tiles, are seamlessly integrated with green technologies like vertical modular planters, rainwater recycling, and LOW-E skylights.The recognition of Time Imprint by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Haocheng Qiao and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further exploration of culturally sensitive, sustainable, and accessible design solutions for aging populations, fostering intergenerational connections and redefining green living in rural environments.Team MembersTime Imprint was designed by Chief Designer Haocheng Qiao.Interested parties may learn more at:About Haocheng QiaoHaocheng Qiao, a talented designer from China, has garnered recognition for their innovative work, including the Second Prize at the 11th Future Designer Competition National University Digital Art Design Competition Jiangsu Division, Third Prize at the Milan Design Week China University Design Discipline Exhibition, Third Prize in the UAD Cup National College Student Architectural Design Competition, Excellent Award at the 18th China Good Creativity and National Digital Art Design Competition, and Bronze Award in Kunshan Youth Cultural and Creative Design Competition.About Changshu Institute of TechnologyChangshu Institute of Technology, located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is a provincial public undergraduate institution that focuses on cultivating high-quality applied talents through a comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach. The school emphasizes open education, international exchanges, and cooperation, having established partnerships with over 100 higher education institutions worldwide. By closely following local industrial characteristics and adhering to the educational philosophy of "industry orientation and prominent application," the college provides talent and technical support for local industrial transformation and upgrading.About Silver A' Design Award The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation, acknowledging creations that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and creativity, contributing to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading interior design agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.