Lao-Australia education research on inclusive study takes centre stage in the Asia-Pacific region

Representatives from Department of Teacher Education, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), the Australian Embassy and the BEQUAL program, proudly presented innovative research on inclusive teaching and learning in Lao PDR at the inaugural DevEd 2025 conference in Melbourne, Australia, November 11-13. This landmark event brought together governments, academics, and embassy staff from Southeast Asia and the Pacific to focus on reimagining education for equity and inclusion in the region. The strong alignment of the Inclusive Teaching and Learning Study with the conference theme of “Reimagining the Future of Education” in the Asia Pacific region led to its selection to be showcased at this inaugural event.

The Inclusive Teaching and Learning Study was launched in 2024 and is led by the Department of Teacher Education (DTE) of MoES with support from Australia through the BEQUAL program. The study explores how social, psychological, and environmental factors contribute to students’ sense of belonging at school, and impact engagement and learning outcomes, especially for disadvantaged communities.

Mr Phetmany Sylatmena, Deputy Director General of DTE expressed deep pride in presenting on this international platform, stating, “This study is instrumental for enhancing our continuing professional development system for teachers. By identifying teaching practices that foster inclusive student learning, we can share these promising approaches widely to better support teachers in meeting diverse student needs.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ms Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy said, “Australia is committed to inclusive education because every student deserves learning environments that are responsive, respectful, and supportive. Having our partner, the Ministry of Education and our team presenting this research internationally highlights our shared commitment to addressing school dropouts by fostering students’ sense of belonging.”