SOLUM, Currys and Vestcom Win Digital Transformation Project of the Year at the RTIH Innovation Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLUM, in partnership with Currys and Vestcom, has been awarded the Digital Transformation Project of the Year (UK) at the RTIH Innovation Awards 2025 . The recognition celebrates how the partnership has delivered one of the most significant digital transformation initiatives in UK retail — harnessing innovative technology to modernise store operations, enhance customer experience and advance sustainability goals.The award celebrates how Currys, together with SOLUM and Vestcom, has successfully deployed Electronic Shelf Edge Labels (ESELs) across almost 300 stores across the UK and Ireland. The large-scale digital transformation replaces manual paper price tags with real-time and connected digital displays to ensure pricing accuracy, consistent promotions and dynamic product information. Powered by SOLUM’s Newton ESEL technology and Vestcom’s data integration platform, the project seamlessly connects store systems to central operations, unlocking new efficiency and transparency across the retail network.This initiative has reduced paper waste, streamlined workflows and empowered store teams to focus on customers rather than repetitive tasks. It also aligns with the wider digital evolution of UK retail, showing how technology and collaboration can redefine the in-store experience. With millions of shoppers visiting Currys stores each year, the impact extends across both customer satisfaction and operational performance — making a true example of sustainable digital transformation in action.Matthew Speight, Director of Stores at Currys, said:“This award is a brilliant recognition of how we’re improving the experience for both our customers and our colleagues. By investing in this technology, we’ve freed up our store teams from manual tasks so they can spend more time with customers: offering expert advice, a more personalised service and the kind of support that sets Currys apart. It’s a great example of how digital transformation can make a real difference in our stores.”Mark Duckworth, Country Manager UK & Ireland at SOLUM, said:“We’re proud that our technology and engineering excellence have contributed to this achievement. It reinforces SOLUM’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that enable retailers to accelerate digital transformation with confidence.”Ned Peverley, Vice President and General Manager at Vestcom, said:“This award reflects how strong partnerships drive successful retail technology progress. We’re pleased to power the data-integration for Currys, enabling a seamless ESEL rollout and a unified shelf-edge strategy that best meets the needs of shoppers, colleagues and the business.”About SOLUMFounded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world. Learn more at https://www.solumesl.com/en About VestcomVestcom, a fully owned subsidiary of Avery Dennison company, is a leading provider of technology-driven shelf-edge media solutions for retailers and CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies. Our data-integrated retail media solutions engage shoppers where it matters most – the point of decision – increasing sales and loyalty. We specialise in delivering item-specific price, promotion, and brand content to the shelf-edge in both print and digital formats. With over 40 years of innovation, Vestcom serves more than 70 retailers across a 60,000+ store network, partnering with more than 800 CPG companies to deliver in-store messaging. Learn more at www.vestcom.com About CurrysCurrys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 708 stores in 6 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys, and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We’re the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing more than 24,000 capable and committed colleagues.We help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, healthy, and entertained. We’re here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology to the full. The Group’s operations include one of Europe’s largest technology repair facilities, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, centred on Newark in the UK and Jönköping in Sweden, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.We’re a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We’re reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain, and we aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.

