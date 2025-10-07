G2A.COM: Elevating the future of user support with Stanley, the AI Chatbot with 84% customer satisfaction

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2A.COM, a leading global marketplace for digital entertainment serving over 35 million users across 180 countries, is pushing the boundaries of customer support with the introduction of Stanley—its tailored, AI-powered chatbot designed to deliver instant, intelligent assistance directly from users’ dashboards.Building on its strong foundation of innovation and trust, G2A.COM has reimagined user support by integrating Stanley into its ecosystem. Available exclusively to logged-in users, Stanley enhances the support experience without replacing the human touch, offering a seamless balance between AI speed and human empathy.Originally launched as an interactive FAQ tool, Stanley underwent a major evolution in 2025. On April 16, the chatbot was upgraded with a sophisticated AI model. By May 8, it transitioned entirely to AI-driven operations—eliminating scripted responses in favor of dynamic, natural language understanding. Powered by a rich knowledge base drawn from G2A’s SupportHub, Stanley effectively addresses the most common inquiries while respecting user autonomy: all conversations are user-initiated, with no unsolicited prompts. G2A’s AI Chatbot also understands and communicates in multiple languages, ensuring users across the globe can get instant help in the language they’re most comfortable with.This thoughtful, user-first design ensures G2A users can choose the support experience that suits them best—whether that’s a quick solution from Stanley, direct contact with a human agent, or both simultaneously. This hybrid support model seamlessly merges technological innovation with human insight. Since early 2025, Stanley has been handling approximately 50,000 conversations per month and has achieved outstanding user satisfaction, reaching an 83.9% CSAT (C-ustomer SAT-isfaction) score in June—the first full month of AI-only operation. Additionally, Stanley’s implementation contributed to a 14% reduction in daily support tickets, enabling human agents to focus on complex cases and deliver higher-quality service.“Stanley makes support faster and smarter — but people still make it meaningful. That’s the balance we believe in: AI handles speed and scale, while our human teams bring empathy, context, and trust to every interaction” — says Marek Pokrywka, Head of Product & Development at G2A.COM.Looking ahead, G2A.COM plans to further enhance Stanley’s capabilities by expanding its knowledge base, increasing its visibility across the platform, and integrating AI tools that assist support agents directly—continuously improving both speed and service quality while preserving a human-centered approach.Stanley stands as a testament to G2A.COM’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and user-centric support. As a true digital-first leader, G2A is delivering faster, smarter, and more compassionate support—empowering millions around the world to enjoy a seamless digital entertainment experience.About G2A.COM:G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.Media Contact: g2a@ranieri.agency

