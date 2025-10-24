Lighting Panels by Form at Wood Wins Silver in A' Luxury Design Awards

Lighting Panels

Form at Wood's Innovative Lighting Panels Recognized for Excellence in Luxury Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form at Wood , a Polish family-owned company specializing in crafting wooden panels, has been honored with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Luxury Design category for their groundbreaking work, Lighting Panels. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of luxury design, celebrating exceptional creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship.The Lighting Panels by Form at Wood exemplify the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional wooden wall panels. By seamlessly integrating adjustable LED lighting into premium wooden surfaces, Form at Wood has created a product that not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of any space but also offers practical functionality. This innovative fusion of nature and technology aligns perfectly with the evolving trends and demands within the luxury design industry.What sets the Lighting Panels apart is their ability to create dynamic visual effects through subtle yet striking illumination. The premium wood's natural texture is beautifully highlighted by the integrated LED lighting, offering a customizable ambiance that can be adapted to suit various interior design styles. Form at Wood's meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail ensure that each panel is a work of art, elevating the overall luxury experience for users.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Luxury Design category serves as a testament to Form at Wood's dedication to excellence and innovation. This recognition not only validates the company's design philosophy but also inspires them to continue exploring new possibilities in the realm of wooden panel design. By setting new industry standards and influencing future trends, Form at Wood aims to make a lasting impact on the luxury design landscape.Lighting Panels was designed by the talented team at Form at Wood, including Mateusz Halek and Kamil Schynol. Their expertise in woodworking and passion for creating unique, high-quality products have been instrumental in bringing this award-winning design to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Lighting Panels and Form at Wood's other innovative designs at:About Form At WoodForm At Wood is a family business based in Poland specializing in crafting wooden panels with handmade care. With a rich history dating back to 1966, the company's journey is built on generations of craftsmanship and a deep passion for working with wood. From humble beginnings to international recognition, every piece created by Form At Wood tells a story of tradition, precision, and creativity. Their product range includes wooden decorative panels, acoustic panels, and the award-winning lighting panels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of luxury design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs are honored. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional creativity, technical proficiency, and adherence to the highest standards of luxury design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across various industries and countries. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award aims to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

