Grammy-Nominated Producer Klypso Debuts as Vocal Artist with 'Stray Cat' Single and Music Video

Klypso unveils the “Stray Cat” official music video, blending soulful vocals and storytelling in a powerful journey of loss, resilience, and hope. Klypso in a moment of reflection from the “Stray Cat” official music video, capturing the emotional depth and vulnerability that inspired the project.

An emotional story of loss and pain unfolds into a message of healing and faith. Available October 24 on all platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated producer Klypso officially steps into the spotlight as a vocal artist with the release of his new single and music video " Stray Cat ." The project marks the beginning of the Stray Cat Trilogy, an artistic journey exploring heartbreak, loss, and the light that can emerge from pain.The first piece of the trilogy, the song "Stray Cat," captures the loneliness and emotional disconnection that come when someone you love walks away. Inspired by the feeling of being left behind and forgotten, Klypso wrote the song from a place of vulnerability and heartbreak. It reflects the ache of wanting to be seen, the emptiness that follows loss, and the moment when pain feels louder than hope.The second piece, the official music video , expands the story and introduces a visual world that mirrors the themes of redemption and hope. In the video, Klypso portrays a man who falls from the sky into the streets of Los Angeles, bringing light and compassion to those who have been overlooked or broken. The imagery reflects the idea that even in moments of darkness, grace and kindness can bring transformation."Stray Cat began with loss and grief, but it grew into something much bigger than my own story. I wrote it for anyone who has ever felt abandoned, broken, or forgotten, because in our own ways we have all been strays. The second piece, the music video, brings that vision to life as I step into the role of a man searching for truth and hope in the alleyways of modern-day Los Angeles," says Klypso.The third and final piece, a limited-edition comic book, will complete the trilogy later this year. The comic will reveal the origin and purpose of the "man from the sky," tying together the themes of redemption, renewal, and faith that run throughout the project. Part of the proceeds from the comic will be donated to a charity of Klypso's choice to help those in need find their own path toward light and hope.Born in Mountain View, California, Klypso's journey through the music industry is defined by determination and reinvention. From producing tracks for Bay Area legends to earning a Grammy nomination for his work on Lupe Fiasco's Best Rap Album of the Year, he has built a reputation for crafting songs that blend emotion with depth. His credits include collaborations with artists such as Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Flo Rida, and WAR, as well as the viral success of Low Rider "No Lighter", which featured Snoop Dogg, Dogface, WAR, Cheech & Chong, and George Lopez.Now, Klypso uses his platform to speak from the heart as an artist and storyteller. Stray Cat marks a turning point where his musical craftsmanship meets his personal evolution, creating an experience that invites listeners to reflect, heal, and believe again.Stray Cat is now available on all streaming platforms, and the official music video premieres on YouTube October 24.

Klypso - Stray Cat (Official Music Video)

