THE WOOLGATHERER Casting Announced

The Woolgatherer

Antonio Jaramillo (Mayans M.C.) as “Cliff” and Ashley Alvarez as “Rose”

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. Light Productions and Jaramillo Productions announce casting for The Woolgatherer, which comes to The Victory Theater August 15 through September 7; with Opening Night on August 15.Antonio Jaramillo, best known for his starring roles on FX’s Mayans M.C. and NBC’s Shades of Blue, has been announced in the role of “Cliff.” Jaramillo’s career spans stage, film, and television, with credits including Oliver Stone’s Savages, Liam Neeson’s Memory, and notable stage work in Our Lady of 121st Street and Anna in the Tropics. He is a proud member of the prestigious Antaeus Theatre Company in Los Angeles, where he continues to refine his craft among the city’s most respected theater artists.Ashley Alvarez, an acclaimed independent film actress and writer with deep roots in the East Los Angeles arts community, has been announced in the role of “Rose.” Alvarez is known for her authentic and visionary storytelling, both on stage and screen, and her commitment to amplifying diverse narratives.In The Woolgatherer, Rose and Cliff search for connection in William Mastrosimone’s first play. Haunted by the past, one prone to daydreaming and fantasy, the other dodging discomfort left and right. Can two lonely hearts, damaged but hopeful, find love with each other? As their worlds collide causing an eruption of emotions.Come see what The New York Times described as a “mostly lyrical study of the crossfire between a truck driver and a salesgirl.”Directed by Rob Nagle, whose work as both director and actor has spanned top companies including the Antaeus Theatre Company, Boston Court Pasadena, and the Shakespeare Theatre Company, this new production shines a light on the fragile beauty of daydreamers and the resilience of the human heart. Nagle, also a distinguished member of the Antaeus Theatre Company, brings his signature depth and nuance to this intimate two-hander.The design team features set designer Mark Mendelson; lighting and sound design by Matt Richter.Tickets for The Woolgatherer are now on sale at www.JaramilloProductions.com ABOUT THE WOOLGATHERERWilliam Mastrosimone’s The Woolgatherer premiered Off-Broadway in 1979, earning critical acclaim for its heartfelt and poetic storytelling. Mastrosimone, a Daytime Emmy Award winner, has created a body of work that explores trauma, connection, and the human condition.The play follows Rose and Cliff, two damaged yet hopeful people seeking solace and understanding. As fantasies give way to painful truths, they discover whether love is possible for them after all.CALENDAR LISTINGThe WoolgathererBy William MastrosimoneDirected by Rob NagleVenue:The Victory Theater, 3326 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505Dates:Friday, August 15 to Sunday, September 7, 2025Opening night - Friday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m.Performance Schedule:Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.Sunday matinee at 3:00 p.m.Tickets:Prices on Friday and Saturday $32.00Sunday Matinee $25.00Online - www.JaramilloProductions.com Description:Two lonely hearts, Rose and Cliff, one lost in daydreams, the other running from his pain—find each other in this deeply affecting, lyrical love story.BIOGRAPHIESAntonio Jaramillo (Cliff) is a versatile actor whose credits include series regular and guest roles on Mayans M.C., Shades of Blue, Queen of the South, Lucifer, and Magnum P.I.. His film credits include Memory, Encounter, and Savages, and his stage credits span works by Chekhov, Tennessee Williams, and Nilo Cruz.Ashley Alvarez (Rose) is an actress and writer whose work champions authentic, diverse storytelling. A fixture of Los Angeles’ independent creative community, Alvarez brings a raw, dynamic energy to every role, reflecting her East LA roots and artistic upbringing.Rob Nagle (Director) is a celebrated theater director and actor, known for his innovative takes on both classical and contemporary works. His directing credits include Macbeth, Our Lady of 121st Street, and Missing Marissa, with work presented at Boston Court Pasadena, Antaeus Theatre, and South Coast Repertory.

