Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market to Grow at 19.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

What Is The Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market Size And Growth?

Over the years, we've witnessed a quick expansion in the market size of the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display for building occupancy. It's projected to escalate from $0.95 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth during the historical period is attributable to the increasing demand for intelligent building solutions, mounting needs for live occupancy tracking, heightened attention to energy efficiency and sustainability, broader acceptance of HVAC and lighting controls based on occupancy, and the growing significance of managing indoor air quality and ventilation.

Expectations are high for the rapid expansion of the building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display market in the coming years. By 2029, the market's valuation is projected to reach $2.30 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Factors that could fuel this growth during the forecast period include escalating investments in smart city initiatives, increased integration of artificial intelligence and analytics in buildings, an upsurge in demand for occupancy solutions that protect privacy, a rising preference for hybrid work patterns necessitating flexible workspace usage and growing government patronage for smart infrastructure projects. Other major trends of the forecast period poised to shape the market's future include smart building integration with digital twins, the adoption of predictive analytics for managing space, the increasingly significant role of ESG and sustainability objectives in adoption decisions, the adoption of multi-sensor fusion and steady market customization of occupancy solutions according to sector demands.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market?

The market for building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) displays is anticipated to expand due to the increasing inclination towards green buildings. Green buildings prioritize ecological sustainability and resource optimization, establishing healthier environments for inhabitants. The push for energy-efficient infrastructure from organizations and governments, targeted at lowering carbon emissions and operational expenses, is escalating the move towards these green buildings. By accurately monitoring space utilization, building occupancy LiDAR displays contribute to green buildings, permitting lighting and HVAC systems to function solely when necessary, thus reinforcing energy conservation. For instance, in 2023-24, the Green Building Council of Australia granted Green Star certification to 64 million square meters of construction area, demonstrating an increased emphasis on sustainable development. Additionally, submissions for sustainability certification saw a notable twofold increase from the prior year, with over 120 projects put forward and above 150 inquiries registered within a quarterly period. Hence, the mounting inclination towards green buildings is fueling the growth of the building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display market. Likewise, the evolution of the healthcare sector and hospitals is predicted to accelerate the growth trajectory of the building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display market. This sector involves all bodies and services associated with the delivery of medical care, with hospitals being specialized institutions that offer medical treatment and support to patients. The escalating need for superior medical services, spurred by burgeoning populations and a heightened prevalence of chronic illnesses, is bolstering the expansion of the healthcare sector and hospitals. Building occupancy LiDAR displays aid healthcare facilities by real-time monitoring of patient and staff movement, facilitating enhanced space utilization and ideal assignment of medical resources. For instance, as per the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, the government, under the New Hospital Programme, plans to rebuild five pivotal hospitals by 2030, allocating more than $27.02 billion (£20 billion) towards new medical infrastructure. Consequently, the advancement of the healthcare sector and hospitals is propagating the growth of the building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market?

Major players in the Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hexagon AB

• Trimble Inc.

• Hesai Technology Co. Ltd.

• SICK AG

• Topcon Corporation

• Ouster Inc.

• GeoDigital International Inc.

• LeddarTech Inc.

• Robosense

• GENESYS International Corporation Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market?

Leading companies active in the LiDAR display market for building occupancy detection and tracking are concentrating on the innovation of advanced solutions such as solid-state LiDAR to secure a market edge. This technology circumvents the need for moving components through the use of semiconductor-based scanning, thereby enhancing reliability, lowering costs, and lending itself to compact designs suitable for building adaptation. As an illustration, Innoviz Technologies, an Israeli firm specializing in LiDAR tech, unveiled the InnovizTwo LiDAR sensor in March 2023. This new sensor offers enhanced resolution over extended distances, supports a wider visual field, and promises automotive-grade resilience, making it versatile for infrastructure and occupancy surveillance applications. Such progress showcases how LiDAR systems are continually advancing to present more precise, energy-saving, and scale-up solutions for real-time occupancy visualization.

How Is The Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market Segmented?

The building occupancy light detection and ranging (LiDAR) display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Public Infrastructure, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Real Estate, Facility Management, Government, Healthcare, Education, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Laser Scanners, Navigation And Positioning Systems, Beam-Steering And MEMS Mirrors, Photodetectors Or Receivers, Data Processing Units

2) By Software: Mapping Software, Simulation Software, Processing And Analysis Software

3) By Services: Aerial Surveying, Ground-Based Surveying, Asset Management, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Consulting And Customization

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Building Occupancy Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Display. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this sector in the projected period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

