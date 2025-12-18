Absorbable Hemostats Market Report Absorbable Hemostats Market Report Absorbable Hemostats Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absorbable Hemostats Market to Surpass $5 billion in 2029. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Absorbable Hemostats market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Absorbable Hemostats Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the absorbable hemostats market in 2029, valued at $1,816 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,247 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of trauma and accidental injuries and the growing aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Absorbable Hemostats Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the absorbable hemostats market in 2029, valued at $1,606 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,126 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Absorbable Hemostats Market in 2029?

The absorbable hemostats market is segmented by type into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats and other types. The gelatin-based hemostats market will be the largest segment of the absorbable hemostats market segmented by type, accounting for 32% or $1,624 million of the total in 2029. The gelatin-based hemostats market will be supported by the growing preference for rapid hemostasis, the biocompatibility and ease of use of gelatin-based products and their increasing adoption in surgeries requiring effective blood control with minimal side effects.

The absorbable hemostats market is segmented by application into neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, reconstructive surgery and other applications. The general surgery market will be the largest segment of the absorbable hemostats market segmented by application, accounting for 31% or $1,414 million of the total in 2029. The general surgery market will be supported by the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing need for effective hemostas is during a wide range of operations, advancements in absorbable hemostatic products and the rising requirement for rapid and efficient blood loss control.

The absorbable hemostats market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and other end-users. The hospitals and clinics market will be the largest segment of the absorbable hemostats market segmented by end-user, accounting for 65% or $2,974 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals and clinics market will be supported by the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in these settings, the growing demand for effective blood control during surgeries, advancements in medical technologies and the rising emphasis on improving patient safety and outcomes using absorbable hemostatic products.

What is the expected CAGR for the Absorbable Hemostats Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the absorbable hemostats market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Absorbable Hemostats Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global absorbable hemostats market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape surgical efficiency, wound management, and patient recovery outcomes worldwide.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases- The growing prevalence of chronic diseases will become a key driver of growth in the absorbable hemostats market by 2029. Patients with chronic diseases often face an increased risk of bleeding during surgical procedures, making effective bleeding management crucial to minimizing complications and improving outcomes. Hemostatic agents play a vital role in ensuring efficient hemostasis for these high-risk patients, driving their widespread use in clinical settings. As a result, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Aging Population- The growing aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the absorbable hemostats market by 2029. The aging population fuels demand for absorbable hemostats as older individuals are more prone to chronic diseases, age-related conditions and surgical interventions such as cardiovascular, orthopedic and cancer-related procedures. Their reduced ability to heal and heightened risk of bleeding complications make absorbable hemostats essential for effective bleeding management and improved recovery outcomes in this demographic. As a result, the growing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Surge in Orthopedic Surgeries- The surge in orthopedic surgeries will serve as a key growth catalyst for the absorbable hemostats market by 2029. Orthopedic surgeries are driven by factors such as the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, rising incidence of sports and traumatic injuries, advancements in surgical techniques and the demand for improved quality of life and mobility. The rising number of orthopedic surgeries fuels the growth of absorbable hemostats, as they are crucial for managing bleeding, improving patient outcomes and reducing complications in procedures like joint replacements, fractures and reconstructive surgeries. As a result, the surge in orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Absorbable Hemostats Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the gelatin-based absorbable hemostats market, the absorbable hemostats for general surgery market, and absorbable hemostats for hospitals clinics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising surgical procedure volumes, increasing adoption of bioresorbable materials, and growing emphasis on intraoperative bleeding control and wound healing efficiency. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques, improved patient safety standards, and advanced hemostatic technologies that enhance clinical outcomes and reduce recovery time.

The absorbable hemostats for hospitals clinics market is projected to grow by $888 million, the gelatin-based absorbable hemostats market by $478 million, the absorbable hemostats for general surgery market by $427 million the over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

