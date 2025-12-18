Canned Vegetables Global Market Report 2025 Canned Vegetables Global Market Report 2025 Canned Vegetables Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Canned Vegetables Market to Surpass $49 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Canned Fruits And Vegetables market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $181 billion by 2029, with Canned Vegetables to represent around 28% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Canned Vegetables market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Canned Vegetables Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the canned vegetables market in 2029, valued at $15,061 million. The market is expected to grow from $11,171 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth is supported by the increasing food service industry demand and increasing e-commerce.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Canned Vegetables Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the canned vegetables market in 2029, valued at $8,328 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,788 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising health consciousness and favorable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Canned Vegetables Market in 2029?

The canned vegetables market is segmented by type into sliced, peeled and other types. The sliced market will be the largest segment of the canned vegetables market segmented by type, accounting for 44% or $21,341 million of the total in 2029. The sliced market will be supported by factors such as rising consumer demand for convenience, time-saving meal preparation, growing adoption in the foodservice industry for bulk cooking efficiency, increased preference among health-conscious and diet-conscious consumers for portion-controlled options, higher penetration in institutional sectors like hospitals, schools, and military facilities due to ease of storage and serving, expansion of retail and e-commerce distribution channels providing diverse product availability, and technological advancements in food processing and preservation that enhance texture, flavor, and shelf-life while maintaining nutritional value.

The canned vegetables market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based market will be the largest segment of the canned vegetables market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 65% or $31,758 million of the total in 2029. The store-based market will be supported by factors such as widespread retail networks, consumer preference for in-person shopping, trust in established grocery brands, easy product availability, competitive pricing, and promotional discounts offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The canned vegetables market is segmented by application into culinary, salads and soups, toppings and dressings and other applications. The culinary market will be the largest segment of the canned vegetables market segmented by application, accounting for 49% or $24,173 million of the total in 2029. The culinary market will be supported by factors such as the growing demand for ready-to-use ingredients in restaurants and food service, increasing popularity of convenience cooking, rising influence of global cuisines, cost-effective bulk purchasing for commercial kitchens, and the need for consistent quality and long shelf life in food preparation.

What is the expected CAGR for the Canned Vegetables Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the canned vegetables market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Canned Vegetables Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global canned vegetables market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance, manufacturing processes, and supply-chain operations worldwide.

Rising Food Service Industry Demand - The rising food service industry demand will become a key driver of growth in the canned vegetables market by 2029. The food service industry provides increased demand for convenient, shelf-stable ingredients, making canned vegetables an ideal solution for restaurants and food outlets seeking cost-effective, long-lasting, and easy-to-use products. This trend drives growth opportunities for canned vegetables producers in the business to business (B2B) sector. As a result, the rising food service industry demand is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets - The growing popularity of plant-based diets will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the canned vegetables market by 2029. The growing popularity of plant-based diets is boosting demand for canned vegetables as they offer a convenient, affordable, and shelf-stable option for consumers seeking nutritious, plant-based meal ingredients. This trend is driving increased sales and encouraging product innovation in the canned vegetables industry. Consequently, the growing popularity of plant-based diets is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of E-Commerce - The growth of e-commerce within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the canned vegetables market by 2029. The growth of e-commerce benefits the canned vegetables industry by expanding consumer access to a wider variety of products, enabling direct-to-consumer sales, and enhancing convenience through home delivery. It also allows brands to leverage digital marketing, subscription services, and data analytics to better understand consumer preferences and drive sales. Therefore, this growth of e-commerce is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Demand For Eco-friendly Packaging - The demand for eco-friendly packaging will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the canned vegetables market by 2029. Using eco-friendly packaging for canned vegetables reduces environmental impact by minimizing plastic waste and improving recyclability, while also appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and enhancing brand sustainability. Consequently, the demand for eco-friendly packaging is projected to contributing to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Canned Vegetables Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the store-based canned vegetables market, the culinary canned vegetables market and the sliced canned vegetables market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer demand for convenient, shelf-stable food options, expanding retail distribution channels, and increasing adoption of ready-to-use vegetable products in both household and foodservice settings. This momentum underscores the strengthening role of canned vegetables in meeting affordability, long-term storage, and meal-prep trends, fueling sustained growth across the broader canned vegetables industry.

The store-based canned vegetables market is projected to grow by $7,342 million, the culinary canned vegetables market by $6,457 million and the sliced canned vegetables market by $6,248 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

