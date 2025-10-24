Kinglucky Unveils AI Acoustics at 45th HK Electronics Fair

KOTZEBUE, AK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 45th Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair—Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest electronics industry gathering—concluded successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 13 to 16. Hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the event attracted over 6,200 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, focusing on three high-growth sectors: artificial intelligence (AI) & robotics, digital entertainment, and the silver economy.Global smart audio leader Kinglucky took center stage with its theme “AI Acoustics·Inspire the Future,” showcasing a full-stack AI-driven product ecosystem that merges technological innovation with user-centric design. The brand’s exhibit—featuring KTV speakers, open-ear headphones , AI glasses, and live-streaming microphones—resonated deeply with global buyers, especially those from the U.S., by addressing key market priorities: privacy, comfort, convenience, and seamless smart integration.A Clear Strategy: One Brand, Multiple Scenarios, Consistent ExperienceKinglucky’s booth design guided visitors through four core user scenarios—home immersive KTV, mobile open-ear listening, content creation/live streaming, and AI-enhanced interaction—unified by shared technological pillars: AI vocal tuning, AI noise cancellation, privacy-focused audio delivery, voice interaction, and intuitive touchscreen systems. This approach communicated a clear message to U.S. buyers: Kinglucky delivers a consistent, high-quality experience across every audio need, from family entertainment to on-the-go productivity.Product Highlights: Solving Pain Points with InnovationKinglucky Touchscreen Color Display KTV Speaker K900: Redefining Home EntertainmentTargeting the U.S. market’s growing demand for “stay-at-home entertainment,” the K900 emerged as a flagship for home KTV. Boasting 120W of power, a dual subwoofer setup, and 3D surround sound technology, it delivers studio-grade audio with deep bass (down to 50Hz) and crystal-clear vocals—transforming living rooms into private KTV booths. A 7-inch touchscreen takes center stage, featuring a 200,000+ licensed song library (updated in real time) and supporting voice-activated, handwriting, or mobile screen mirroring song selection—eliminating complexity for users of all ages.The K900’s standout feature is AI Smart Vocal Tuning, which uses real-time pitch correction and emotion-rendering algorithms to elevate amateur singers to “professional-level” performance: it compensates for breath control during high notes and adds subtle reverb for ballads. To enhance the sensory experience, “sound-synced lighting” with 16 dynamic modes (e.g., starry sky, rhythmic pulse) syncs with music tempo—turning KTV from an audio activity into a visual feast.Kinglucky A6AI Open-Ear Headphones: Comfort Meets PrivacyAddressing a key pain point of traditional open-ear headphones—sound leakage and discomfort—the A6AI sets a new standard for all-day wear. Built on a “pressure-free micro-in-ear matrix” (memory titanium frame + medical-grade liquid silicone), it reduces wearing pressure by 60%, enabling hours of pain-free use. A breakthrough “Directional Acoustic Transmission + AI Leakage Suppression Algorithm” keeps environmental awareness intact (critical for safety during commutes or runs) while limiting sound leakage to less than 5%—solving the “privacy gap” that plagues competitors.Sound quality is equally impressive: a 12mm titanium dynamic driver delivers rich detail (e.g., vocal nuances, drumbeat impact), while integration with three AI models (DeepSeek, Tongyi Qianwen, Doubao) enables AI simultaneous translation (covering 8 languages) and semantic Q&A (e.g., “What’s the weather in New York?” or “Translate this sentence to Spanish”). For fashion-forward U.S. users, the A6AI offers sleek colorways (matte black, rose gold) and accessory compatibility—blending tech with style.Kinglucky AI Glasses: The Multi-Modal Smart Wearable RevolutionIn wearables, Kinglucky showcases AI glasses engineered around a “capture / listen / interact” triad. By integrating a high-performance AI chipset with a 6-axis stabilization sensor, a single press lets you record 1200p video and 32MP photos anytime. The device enables stable image capture, open-ear listening, and voice interaction, suitable for commuting, travel, sports, and lightweight content creation.Kinglucky Super Loud Microphone H100: Plug-and-Play for Content CreatorsCatering to the U.S.’s booming content creation and live-streaming market, the H100 is a “set-it-and-forget-it” solution. With 60W peak power, a high-sensitivity capsule, and a professional sound card system, it delivers studio-quality audio without the learning curve. Key features include adaptive noise cancellation (blocking wind or crowd noise), visual screen tuning (a 1.3-inch OLED display showing volume, reverb, and battery life), and AI Original Vocal Cancellation (switching between original track, backing track, or vocal coaching modes).Portable (8-hour battery life) and compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 (less than 50ms latency), the H100 is perfect for outdoor live streams, small-team shoots, or family gatherings—eliminating the need for complex audio setups.Kinglucky Touchscreen KTV Speaker S30: Retro Aesthetics Meets Modern FunctionFor U.S. users who value design and versatility, the S30 blends retro black aesthetics with smart functionality. A 4-inch touchscreen and 60W power output support custom EQ and voice-activated song selection—making it a stylish centerpiece for home decor while doubling as a compact KTV system.Future Vision: Global Expansion with Localized SolutionsKinglucky’s CEO outlined the brand’s 2030 vision at the fair: “Become a trusted global smart audio brand covering 100+ countries, serving 100 million+ users, and ranking Top 3 in the global AI headphone and KTV device markets.”Next Stop: Shenzhen Gift FairAs the show drew to a close, Kinglucky announced its next stop—the Shenzhen Gift Fair(October 20–23, 2025)—where it will continue to advance innovation and share its “AI Acoustics · Igniting the Future” vision with global markets. True to the brand slogan “For Great Sound, Choose Kinglucky,” the company remains AI-driven and product-led, connecting users worldwide through great sound while exploring the boundless possibilities of intelligent audio.Media Contact:Kinglucky Brand Public RelationsEmail: marketing@kinglucky.comPhone: +1 (234) 650-3874Website: www.kingluckyshop.com

