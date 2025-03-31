TikTok Shop Singapore Launches Official Product Traceability Initiative with Kinglucky Brand

CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TikTok Shop has officially launched an impactful product traceability campaign in Singapore, designed to significantly enhance consumer trust and transparency by highlighting the authentic origins and high-quality standards of products sourced directly from leading Chinese manufacturers. As part of this pioneering initiative, TikTok Shop invited Singapore’s top 10 influencers to China, allowing them an exclusive, behind-the-scenes exploration of the manufacturing and product development processes, which they subsequently broadcasted live to their followers.Among the prestigious brands featured prominently during this campaign was Kinglucky , a renowned audio technology brand originating from Shenzhen, China. Established in 2011, Kinglucky has built a solid reputation for creating innovative and high-quality audio products. The brand hosted Queen J, one of Singapore’s leading influencers and top 10 livestreamers, at their expansive and state-of-the-art facility, which spans an impressive 25,000 square meters. The tour included detailed walkthroughs of Kinglucky’s modern production workshops, sophisticated laboratories, and quality assurance departments. With more than 600 skilled employees and multiple advanced production lines, Kinglucky demonstrated its robust manufacturing capabilities and meticulous attention to quality and innovation.Queen J’s visit provided her and her audience with a rare opportunity to experience the extensive variety and intricate craftsmanship involved in creating Kinglucky’s diverse range of products, including Karaoke Machines, microphones, wireless earphones, sound cards, and other audio accessories. Queen J vividly described the enthusiasm and precision she observed among the workers and technicians, as well as the sophisticated testing procedures that every product must pass, ensuring top-notch reliability and performance.A highlight of Queen J’s livestream was the exclusive launch and demonstration of the Doraemon co-branded K88 Karaoke Machine . This innovative product, featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity, dual wireless microphones, vibrant and interactive LED lights, and a powerful DSP chip offering remarkable HIFI 360° surround sound, was enthusiastically received by viewers. Queen J particularly emphasized the engaging, entertaining voice modulation capabilities of the K88 Karaoke Machine, including monster, chipmunk, male, and female voice options, enhancing its appeal for parties, outdoor activities, and family gatherings.Kinglucky's comprehensive involvement in this TikTok Shop initiative underlines the brand’s unwavering dedication to excellence. Every Kinglucky product undergoes strict dual-phase quality inspections, guaranteeing reliability and exceptional audio quality. Supported by a dedicated professional R&D team and advanced production equipment, the brand remains true to its commitment to offering affordable, high-quality audio products designed to enhance the consumer experience globally.The collaboration between TikTok Shop and Kinglucky is not merely about tracing the authenticity of products but also reflects a deeper commitment to consumer education and satisfaction. By transparently showcasing rigorous manufacturing processes, superior craftsmanship, and consistent quality standards, this initiative helps build stronger consumer confidence in Chinese-made products within Singapore. Ultimately, TikTok Shop’s traceability campaign in partnership with Kinglucky fosters greater trust, enriching shopping experiences and empowering consumers with comprehensive knowledge about the products they choose.

Queen J, a top influencer from Singapore, visits Kinglucky's manufacturing facility in China.

