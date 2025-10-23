Nova Scotia—Ontario MOU Signing on Small Modular Reactors

CANADA, October 23 - Under the MOU, Nova Scotia and Ontario will collaborate in several areas, including sharing knowledge and expertise, public education on the economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors, and talking to the federal government about regulatory approvals. (Province of Nova Scotia)

