Premier to Address Offshore Wind Investors at International Conference

CANADA, February 11 - Premier Tim Houston returns as a keynote speaker at the largest offshore wind and ocean renewables conference in the Americas where he will promote investment opportunities in Nova Scotia.

The Oceantic Network 2026 International Partnering Forum, which attracts thousands of professionals and industry experts from around the world, takes place in New York this week. The Premier also spoke at last year’s event in Virginia.

“It is an honour and a privilege to promote all that Nova Scotia has to offer, and I’m excited to return to the International Partnering Forum to pitch our province as an energy superpower,” said Premier Houston. “Nova Scotia has the potential to generate more than 60 gigawatts of offshore wind energy. Everywhere I go, I hear from prospective partners who want the energy we’re capable of producing, including the United States, where the demand for energy is growing.”

The focus of Premier Houston’s address on Thursday, February 12, will be Nova Scotia’s vision to develop its offshore wind resources and, through the Wind West plan, build transmission infrastructure to send that clean energy to markets. Together, these initiatives will deliver energy security and economic prosperity for Nova Scotians.

The event is also an opportunity for conversations with more potential partners who are looking for new sources of clean energy. Last week, Premier Houston and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an agreement to work toward Nova Scotia supplying the state with clean energy from offshore wind.

Quick Facts:

the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator launched the overall process for the first call for bids to license offshore wind energy in Nova Scotia on October 16

mission delegates are Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; and Dave MacGregor, Associate Deputy Minister, Department of Energy

