Province Urges Energy Board to Reject Nova Scotia Power Rate Increase Request

CANADA, January 30 - After carefully considering all the evidence presented during the hearing, the Nova Scotia Department of Energy has filed its closing submission with the Nova Scotia Energy Board, urging it to reject Nova Scotia Power’s proposed 2026–2027 residential rate increase.

The Department argues Nova Scotia Power has not met its burden under the Public Utilities Act to show the requested residential rate increase is “just and reasonable,” especially as households, businesses and municipalities face ongoing cost pressures.

“Nova Scotians are already stretched, and electricity is not optional,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The tone-deaf rate increase for residential customers request should be rejected, and Nova Scotia Power should focus on improving performance and earning the public’s trust after an incredibly stressful and damaging cyber breach.”

The Department’s extensive and detailed closing submission requests that the board:

reject the rate change request

set return on equity at 7.6 per cent (instead of nine per cent) to reduce pressure on bills

conduct a transparent review of coal asset valuations and depreciation, aligned with coal phase-out commitments and the public interest, with a view to write them down at an appropriate amount

disallow $20 million in proposed Lingan 2 spending

treat securitization as unproven and not a basis for decisions without clear ratepayer benefit and fair asset valuation

scrutinize Nova Scotia Power’s forecast for 507 additional full-time equivalent positions in 2026 and consider a board-ordered independent savings review

keep interest on regulatory deferrals at the legislated default (Bank of Canada policy rate plus 1.75 per cent) unless clearly justified otherwise

if any increase is approved, ensure it does not apply retroactively through proration while billing/meter issues persist.

“The energy board’s job is to ensure rates are just and reasonable,” said Premier Houston. “Our submission is clear: Nova Scotia Power should demonstrate stronger performance and transparency before Nova Scotians are asked to pay more.”

Additional Resources:

Closing statements to the Nova Scotia Energy Board are available by searching Matter M12451 at: https://uarb.novascotia.ca/fmi/webd/UARB15

