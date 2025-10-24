The role of declared precincts in improving community safety

Release date: 23/10/25

Latest figures show knife incidents at shopping centres in Adelaide have increased last year – reinforcing SAPOL’s decision to include them in the declared precincts as part of reforms under the Government’s nation leading knife laws.

These declarations are enforced by the Police Commissioner at 11 locations across the state – with the State Government’s support.

While criticising SAPOL’s rollout of the precincts, the Shadow Police Minister Jack Batty disgracefully labelled the tough but common-sense laws as “pretty extreme”.

Latest data shows knife crimes at Colonnades went from 8 incidents in 23-24 to 31 in 24-25, with incidents at Tea Tree Plaza and Modbury Triangle going from 25 (23-24) to 33 (24-25).

The new powers allow police to undertake metal detector wanding searches on any person in that declared precinct, and also enable police to order a person or group posing a risk to public safety and order to leave the shopping centre for 24 hours. If they re-enter or attempt to there is a maximum penalty of $1250.

This follows recently released data that shows the number of crimes involving knives, other bladed instruments and axes/tomahawks have fallen in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s record investment is helping keep the community safe with a significant decline in reported offences.

The rolling yearly data to the end of June shows there were 6,694 fewer offences reported to SA Police, a five per cent drop on the previous financial year.

This is the eleventh consecutive month there has been a reduction in reported crimes.

Significantly there was a 10 per cent drop in reports of theft related offences year on year, as well as a 10 per cent reduction in the number of house break-ins.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s strong action since coming to government to make our community safer includes:

The toughest knife laws in the nation.

New laws to crack down on adults who recruit children to commit crime, with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment.

Introduced legislation for strong new powers for police to respond to street gangs.

Record investment in SAPOL to prevent and respond to crime, including $172 million for additional sworn police officers, $12 million to accelerate police recruitment and $31.1 million for essential infrastructure and equipment upgrades.

Declared precincts are now in place at:

Marion Shopping Centre

Elizabeth Shopping Centre

Arndale Shopping Centre

Burnside Village

Hollywood Plaza

Parabanks Shopping Centre

West Lakes Shopping Centre

Munno Para Shopping Centre

Colonnades Shopping Centre

Tea Tree Plaza Shopping Centre and Modbury Triangle

CBD area including Rundle Mall

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This is exactly why these shopping precincts have been included as part of the Declared Precincts operation.

Our top priority is to keep South Australians safe, and this new legislation is the perfect example of how we take action when it is needed.

The liberal opposition and shadow police minister to continue to undermine the important work of police officers – when they did nothing on knife crime while in government.

For 10 consecutive months, South Australia’s crime rate has reduced. The new laws and extra investment in SAPOL we have made since coming to government are working and we will continue to do what is necessary to keep the community safe.