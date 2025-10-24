Puʻunēnē Avenue closed for night work next week

Main, News Posted on Oct 23, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) will be closed overnight next week for work between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

The closure will begin at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 27, and will end at 4:30 a.m., Tuesday Oct. 28.

For the rest of the week, the closure will be nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 28, with the last closure ending at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Crews will be paving, along with performing utility line and median work.

Residential access for those living on streets adjacent to Puʻunēnē Avenue, will be through Wākea Avenue. Workers will help direct motorists.

During the work, those wanting to travel to Kahului from Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will need to detour by making a right turn heading east onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and then turn left onto Dairy Road, as there will be a roadblock at the Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection.

Those wanting to travel to Wailuku from Maui Veterans Highway may turn left and head west onto Kūihelani Highway. Maui Lani Parkway off of Kūihelani Highway will take highway users into Wailuku and will offer another route to Kahului.

Construction barriers will be established at the right turn onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way and at the left turn lane heading onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Kūihelani Highway to enable the work to proceed safely.

A map and detour routes can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Puunene-for-release.pdf

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation, with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

